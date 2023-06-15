DARTMOUTH — The King Philip Regional High softball team faced Taunton High for a third time this season on Thursday, but this time the stakes were even higher as the Hockomock League heavyweights battled to reach the MIAA Division 1 state tournament final.

The Tigers, while putting hard contact into play just once, came out on top 2-0 to return to the state title game for the third straight season while the Warriors bowed out at 23-3.