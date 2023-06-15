DARTMOUTH — The King Philip Regional High softball team faced Taunton High for a third time this season on Thursday, but this time the stakes were even higher as the Hockomock League heavyweights battled to reach the MIAA Division 1 state tournament final.
The Tigers, while putting hard contact into play just once, came out on top 2-0 to return to the state title game for the third straight season while the Warriors bowed out at 23-3.
King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said there was nothing for her Warriors to hang their heads about after going up against a team that has been dominant over the past three seasons.
“It’s tough,” Fallon said. “It was a good game and we fought right up until the end, I think. We had a great season and they’ve got nothing to hang their heads about. It’s just a tough one.”
The contest was a highly-anticipated matchup with a state final atmosphere, following a 3-1 Taunton win on May 3 and a 1-0 King Philip win in extras on May 22. Both sides, looked as state favorites nearly all season and it made for a battle of familiar league foes.
“Definitely state final vibes,” Fallon said. “It makes them a little more hungry for next season and they’ll work harder in the off-season.
Despite the familiarity, the game was largely a duel of who could draw first blood, which Taunton did. The Tigers did all their damage in the top of the fourth inning.
A walk to Louisville University commit Ava Venturelli put the go-ahead runner on, and a sacrifice bunt moved her to second base. Hayley Krockta’s floating base hit into left field, just out of the reach of KP shortstop Libby Walsh and left fielder Charlotte Raymond, allowed Venturelli to score to make it 1-0.
Brooke Aldrich followed with a soft base hit into center to score Krockta, giving Taunton just enough run support for hard-throwing ace Sam Lincoln.
Taunton did not hit King Philip’s McCoy Walsh especially hard, with the lone hard hit ball being a double off the wall from Brooke Aldrich in the later innings. Walsh went the distance, walking three and allowing six hits. She struck out nine batters.
Fallon praised the freshman in KP’s biggest game of the season, saying that McCoy was phenomenal all day.
“There was one hard-hit ball off McCoy and it didn’t result in a run. Sometimes that’s the way it goes in softball,” Fallon said. “McCoy threw a great game. She just threw outstanding. A freshman coming into this, she had a great game. We just couldn’t get those runs across that she needed.”
The Warriors struggled to make hard contact against Lincoln. The Texas Tech University commit worked her rise ball and offspeed offerings to her advantage all game, striking out 10 KP batters while allowing three hits.
King Philip’s best chance to pull even came with a pair of two-out singles in the bottom of the sixth. With both runners in scoring position, Raymond fanned the last batter to end the inning.
In the seventh, Ava Kelley flew out to right field, with Taunton’s Mia Torres making a diving play for the first out, and Liv Petrillo followed with a ground out. Maddie Paschke struck out to end the game.