TAUNTON -- In the battle of unbeaten Hockomock League softball powers, it was Kelsey White and the Taunton High Tigers who had the upperhand over the King Philip Warriors Monday in taking a 4-0 victory.
The Tigers (12-0) used a pair of two-run homers, a first inning shot by McKenzie McAloon and a third inning blast by Hanna Aldrich to take the lead and hold off the Warriors (12-1).
The teams have a re-match Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Plainville Athletic League field.
White limited KP to one hit in the pitching circle for Taunton, while taking 13 strikeouts. Jordan Bennett, the KP pitcher, allowed the Tigers merely five hits over the seven innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.