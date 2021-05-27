NORTH ATTLEBORO — Credit the North Attleboro High softball team for being aggressive at the plate and swinging at pitches. There was no fear in the hearts of the Rocketeers.
The Rocketeers put seven balls into play against Taunton High senior ace pitcher Kelsey White, but only two of them dropped in for base hits as White tallied 14 strikeouts in the unbeaten Tigers’ 4-0 shutout win in the Hockomock League game.
“Those are the games that we like to play, where we’re being challenged,” Taunton High coach Carrie Consalvi said of the Rocketeers (7-3).
North Attleboro posed a legitimate scare to the Tigers, having runners on base in three innings, with its leadoff batter on base twice, being only the second team this season to take Taunton into the seventh inning.
The Tigers (10-0) have now out-scored foes 117-2, with Attleboro High scoring the two runs and also taking Taunton into the seventh inning.
“She’s that good,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of the Villanova University-bound White, who allowed only a leadoff single to Zoey McDonough in the second inning and a one-out base hit to Ally Levine in the fifth inning.
“We got a few bats on the ball,” Wallace added. “But it’s also that we had been going Monday, Wednesday against the same team and see the same pitcher twice and come out here you face one of the best pitchers in the state.”
McDonough, the Big Red sophomore, was touched for six hits while yielding pairs of runs to the Tigers in the third and seventh innings.
Taunton used two walks and two hits, one of which was a two-out, two-run single off the bat of McKenzie McAloon, the No. 4 batter in the order for the go-ahead runs in the third. The Tigers used two hits and a double steal to add another pair of runs in the seventh.
Otherwise, McDonough and the North defense foiled the Tigers repeatedly.
In the first inning, North catcher Ally Levine gunned a would-be base-stealer and in the sixth inning she fielded a foul ball popup and turned that into a frame ending double play.
McDonough got nine flyouts with right fielder Grace Simmons catching three and second baseman Emily Nardelli three others.
Nardelli made a spectacular dive for a ground ball and turned it into a forceout at second base for the second out of the second inning and a diving catch for the final out of the fourth inning. Simmons made a running stab of a liner for the second out of the fourth inning.
The Tigers had runners on base in every inning against McDonough, but only in the first inning did she allow a leadoff Tiger batter to reach base.
White retired the North side in order in the first, third, fourth and seventh innings. North’s best scoring chance came in the fifth inning when Belle Clarkin drew a leadoff walk on a 3-and-2 pitch and Levine singled into right field. Then White retired the No. 7 (on four pitches) and No. 8 (on three pitches) batters on strikes and induced a ground ball to end the threat.
North Attleboro next plays Tuesday at Foxboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.