The MIAA released its revised state brackets across all divisions for the softball postseason on Thursday with area teams in the mix across multiple divisions for a postseason run.
In Division 1, top-ranked Bishop Feehan has earned a bye through preliminaries and will face the winner of No. 32 Concord Carlisle and No. 33 Everett on Monday.
First pitch from Bishop Feehan High will come at 4 p.m.
Attleboro is also in the mix for Division 1, making the postseason as the No. 10 team in the bracket.
The Bombardiers earned a first-round bye, along with No. 23 Chlemsford, and will play on Sunday at 11 a.m. from AHS’ Drummond Turf.
The third team to make the postseason in Division 1 is King Philip, who is the No. 2 seed in the bracket.
The Warriors earned a first-round bye, and await the winner of No. 31 Lynn Classical and No. 24 Medford. The Round of 32 game will be plated on Monday at 5 p.m. at King Philip.
North Attleboro is the No. 6 ranked team in Division 2, and will await the winner of No. 27 Ludlow and No. 38 Amherst-Pelham. The Round of 32 game will be plated on Sunday, with first pitch coming at noon from North Attleboro High.
Mansfield will play as the No. 14 seed in the Division 2 bracket, and has a date with No. 19 Leominster on Monday. First pitch will come at 4:30 p.m., with a location TBD.
Foxboro, as the No. 9 team in Division 3, will enjoy a bye and await the winner of No. 23 Diman and No. 41 Christo Rey. The winner will play Foxboro in Foxboro, with a date and time TBD.
Norton earned a bye as the No. 16 seed and will play No. 17 Hanover in the Round of 32, hosting the game on Monday. First pitch comes at 4 p.m.
Third-ranked Dighton-Rehoboth also will enjoy some added days off in the Div. 3 bracket, and will play the winner of No. 30 Auburn and No. 25 Boston Latin Academy. The winner will make the trip to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional for a 4 p.m. first pitch on Monday.
In Division 4, No. 11 Seekonk will play on Saturday, hosting No. 22 Blackstone Valley. First pitch from Seekonk High will be at 4:30 p.m.