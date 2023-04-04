DIGHTON — The Tri-County softball team opened its season with a win on Tuesday afternoon, thumping Bristol Agricultural 19-1.
Faith Boutin went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Boutin was also the winning pitcher.
Chipping in with two hits apiec for the he Cougars were Amy Freitas, Ava Cossette, Nicole Avre, Alexis Rego and Haley Kunicki.
Tri-County is at Westport Thursday.