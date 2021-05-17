PLAINVILLE — Former Franklin High softball coach Kate Fallon won the first round of a two-game Hockomock League series with her King Philip High Warriors Monday, an 8-5 victory over Fallon’s former team at the Plainville Athletic Field.
The unbeaten Warriors (5-0) presented Fallon with a gaudy 13-hit attack that included a two-run homer off the bat of Sarah Cullen in the sixth inning and a leadoff solo homer by Charlotte Raymond in the third inning.
KP never trailed, but Franklin rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and had the tying run at home plate.
KP gained the lead in the first inning as Paige Berdos singled, then Raymond and Meg Sherwood followed with RBI singles. Raymond’s solo homer created the fourth KP run in the third inning.
The Warriors plated three runs on three hits in the sixth inning to build an 8-2 lead. A squeeze bunt by Berdos scored one run, then Cullen followed with her two-run round-tripper.
Raymond was 3-for-3 at the plate, in addition to being hit by a pitch. Fallon and the Warriors visit Franklin Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 18, Archbishop Williams 5
BRAINTREE — Shortstop Haley Coupal blasted a three-run home run and a grand slam home run — both in a 10-run third inning — as the Shamrocks won the six-inning Catholic Central League game.
In improving to 4-0 on the season, the Shamrocks supported pitcher Maddy Rizzo with a 15-hit attack.
Coupal stroked three hits and drove in seven runs. Haley Petrucci added three hits, including a two-run homer, and Maddie Narducci and Rizzo each supplied two hits. The Shamrocks meet Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
North Attleboro 12, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Emily Nardelli led the Big Red attack with three hits, including a three-run homer and a double, driving in four runs in a six-inning rout of Stoughton in the Hockomock League game.
North pitcher Kelly Colleran retired a dozen Black Knight batters on strikes as North improved to 4-1 on the season. Colleran pitched a two-hitter and issued just two walks. She aided her own cause with two hits, including a solo home run and a walk.
Zoey McDonough and Shaelyn Burns each had two hits and two RBI, while outfielder Mandi Hanewich sparkled defensively. North visits Stoughton Tuesday.
Attleboro 12, Milford 0
ATTLEBORO — Lora Woyton pitched a two-hitter and took eight strikeouts in the five-inning Hockomock League game. The Bombardiers (3-2) gave Woyton a three-run lead through two innings and then added five runs in the third frame.
Kayla Goldrick stroked three of AHS’s 12 hits, including a two-run double in the third inning. Haley Perry and Natalie Mansur each added two hits. The Bombardiers have a rematch at Milford Tuesday.
Norfolk Agr. 14, Tri-County 7
WALPOLE — Norfolk Aggie broke a 5-5 fifth-inning tie by scoring nine runs in the sixth inning to win the Mayflower League game and spoil Tri-County’s season debut.
Paige Boutin slammed four of the Cougars’ 11 hits, while driving in three runs. Margo Collupy (two RBI) and Holly Swinimer each added two hits. The Cougars visit Westport Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.