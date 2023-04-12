PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High girls softball team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 16-3 romp over Attleboro High on Wednesday.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the Warriors responded in the bottom half of the inning with five runs to take command. Ali Gill’s single to score Sarah Cullen tied the game before Libby Walsh followed with an RBI hit to drive in Gill, and Ava Kelley tripled in two more runs to give King Philip a quick 4-2 lead. Maddie Paschke’s base hit then drove in Kelley from third to make it 5-2.
The Bombardiers had opened the game’s scoring on a Rylie Camacho solo homer in the first inning with Lauren Eby RBI fielder’s choice into right field making it 2-0. Attleboro stuck again in the second inning when Lily Routhier was hit by a pitch to drive in a run with the bases loaded, but from there, King Philip poured it on as Cullen scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the second, and Ava Lanza did the same in the fourth to make it 7-3.
A Libby Walsh two-run homer in the fourth made it to 9-3 and Liv Petrillo followed with a solo homer for a seven-run lead. The Warriors ended the game in with a five-run sixth inning, effectively ending it on a Paschke two-run homer.
Attleboro head coach Mark Homer knew there was little room for mistake against King Philip.
“I thought we came out hot in the beginning,” Homer said. “Our energy level was up. (King Philip) is not a give-up team. They’re going to come after you, and that’s what makes them such a great team, but you make a few mental and physical errors and you give (King Philip) an inch, they take a mile.
“This is a growing experience for the younger kids and an education for our veterans,” Homer added. “Our veterans need to step up in these games. It didn’t come together. I think it got to a point where we became individuals out there once they came at us. It’s a good lesson for us. This is what it’s about, you’ve got to compete through the whole game with teams like this.”
King Philip head coach Kate Fallon, whose Warriors improved to 4-0, pointed to the experience on Attleboro’s side as part of the Bombardiers’ quick start to the game and helped them get runners on base. The visitors only had five hits, but constantly found themselves in position to score, but could not capitalize, stranding 13 runners on base.
“They’re good, they’ve got a lot of returning players,” Fallon said. “His (Homer’s) top five or six batters are all returners. I was expecting a slugfest. They punched first and now (we) had to punch back. I think they really punched back. I think it’s huge for them. They worked really hard. It’s nice to see all the bats come alive and the (batting) order take care of business.”
Jo Bennett earned the win for King Philip despite working just 2 2/3 innings. Typically reliable, Bennett struggled early in finding the zone with four walks and only one strikeout. She was relieved by hard-throwing freshman McCoy Walsh, who went 3 1/3 innings with nine punchouts.
“She struggled a little bit in the beginning,” Fallon said of Bennett. “I figured we’d get the run support she needed to get through, but she was struggling. We went with McCoy, who kind of slammed the door. She’s doing great, probably the longest she’s gone. She’s eager and ready to go and looked good.”
Fallon also credited Paschke behind the plate as the catcher helped keep runs off the board with her quick work on passed balls and wild pitches early in the game.
“Maddie had an outstanding day behind the plate,” Fallon said. “I can’t even count the number of runs she saved us by just stopping a lot of those (wild) pitches and getting it off the backstop. She had an amazing game.”
With the Warriors getting their first key win of the season against one of the top Hockomock League teams, expectations from last season have not changed. King Philip now has all the pieces, with Arizona State softball commit Libby Walsh back from a leg injury, and with a budding No. 2 arm an added luxury in a dangerous one-through-nine lineup.
The Warriors’ road to bringing a state title back to Wrentham is one they’ve had their eyes set on for well over a year.
“They’re a family, they really are,” Fallon said. “They definitely all have the same goal. They want a state championship. They want another year on the board. They really want to be a part of that and they’re going to do what they can to make it happen.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.