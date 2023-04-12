PLAINVILLE — The King Philip Regional High girls softball team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 16-3 romp over Attleboro High on Wednesday.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the Warriors responded in the bottom half of the inning with five runs to take command. Ali Gill’s single to score Sarah Cullen tied the game before Libby Walsh followed with an RBI hit to drive in Gill, and Ava Kelley tripled in two more runs to give King Philip a quick 4-2 lead. Maddie Paschke’s base hit then drove in Kelley from third to make it 5-2.

