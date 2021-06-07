NORTON — Sophomore Bella Vittorini pitched a three-hitter and aided her own cause by stroking three hits as the Norton High softball team routed Bellingham High 12-0 in a five-inning Tri-Valley League game Monday
Vittorini took six strikeouts in the pitching circle in helping Norton improve to 13-1 on the season.
The Lancers scored four first inning runs with Vittorini delivering an RBI single and Sienna Pietrasiewicz following with a two-run double. Norton added two more runs in the second inning with Vittorini having another RBI single and Sandi Fairbairn belting an RBI double.
The Lancers smacked 11 hits in the contest with senior shortstop and leadoff batter Destiny McGrath driving in three runs with three hits. Riley Jewett and Fairbairn each had two hits. The Lancers next entertain Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.
Tri-County 14, Old Colony 2
FRANKLIN — Faith Boutin went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Morgan Collupy had three hits and two RBI as the Cougars won the five-inning Mayflower League game. Holly Swinimer pitched a five-hitter, taking five strikeouts.
Tri-County (8-3) scored four runs in each of the first three innings to take control. Anna Weidman belted a two-run single in the first inning. The Cougars next visit South Shore Voke Tuesday.
