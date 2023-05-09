tsc-spt-SB-KP-Cumby-McCoyWalsh
Buy Now

King Philip Regional High’s McCoy Walsh pitches in a win over Cumberland High, Rhode Island, last month.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — King Philip Regional High freshman flamethrower McCoy Walsh provided the Attleboro High softball team a taste of what it can expect to face if it reaches the MIAA state tournament, leaving the Bombardiers with plenty to chew on.

Walsh made two early Warriors’ runs stand up on Tuesday as she held Attleboro without a hit in King Philip’s 2-0 Hockomock League win.