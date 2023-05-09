ATTLEBORO — King Philip Regional High freshman flamethrower McCoy Walsh provided the Attleboro High softball team a taste of what it can expect to face if it reaches the MIAA state tournament, leaving the Bombardiers with plenty to chew on.
Walsh made two early Warriors’ runs stand up on Tuesday as she held Attleboro without a hit in King Philip’s 2-0 Hockomock League win.
The Warriors scored the only two runs of the game in the top of the first inning and it was all McCoy needed as she struck out 12 batters, walked five and stranded six base runners over seven innings.
Attleboro High head coach Mark Homer note that will is crucial that his team learns how to battle against power arms like McCoy Walsh with the postseason on the horizon, especially after being held hitless by North Attleboro High’s Kelly Colleran last week as well.
“Having to face these types of pitchers going forward, especially in the state tournament, we’ve got to learn how to battle with these types of pitchers,” Homer said. “We can’t depend on one aspect of the game, defense or offense, to be successful. I thought, offensively, it was a little better performance than last week against North Attleboro and Kelly Colleran because we created opportunities for ourselves.”
Attleboro, however, could not capitalize on those opportunities against Walsh. The Bombardiers’ best opportunity came in final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh when they used a couple of KP errors to put runners at the corners before recording the final out.
“You’re one swing away from changing the whole complexity of the game,” Homer said. “That’s what we have to concentrate on — having the confidence, and playing with a little more desperation.”
King Philip collected five hits from Ali Gill, Libby Walsh, Charlotte Raymond, Maddie Paschke and Ava Lanza. Raymond had an RBI in the first inning and Sarah Cullen drew a walk, both the only ones of the game for the Warriors.
“We tried to stick to our game plan with good, quality at bats,” King Philip head coach Kate Fallon said. “We got the hits when we needed. It was good that we got those two runs in the first because Attleboro settled in and was stingy the rest of the way. We made some mistakes on our end, trying to be aggressive, but at the end of the day, it was a great game. McCoy threw well.”
Attleboro’s Lily Routhier took the hard-luck loss, pitching a complete game while striking out four and walking one batter as she was strong against King Philip the second time through the lineup. The Bombardiers’ fielders supported her as well, to keep a potent King Philip team from run-ruling them a second time this season.
“I think she had a great outing,” Fallon said of Routhier. “She kept us off balance and her defense behind her played spectacular. They made a lot of great plays today, some routine and some beyond routine. I tip my cap to them.”
King Philip (13-1) hosts Franklin on Wednesday while Attleboro (9-5) will entertain Milford.