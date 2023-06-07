PLAINVILLE -- McCoy Walsh pitched seven shutout innings as the King Philip Regional High softball team shut out No. 15 Chelmsford High 3-0 Wednesday to lift the Warriors into the MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.
Walsh struck out 12 and allowed two hits, sending the No. 2 seed Warriors onto the next round to face No. 7 seed Bishop Feehan Friday at home at 7 p.m.
King Philip collected seven hits, with Liv Petrillo going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ali Gill's two-run homer in the first inning proved to be the difference, with Petrillo driving in Charlotte Raymond in the third inning to round out the scoring.
Sarah Cullen, Ava Kelley and Maddie Paschke also had hits for King Philip.
North Attleboro 4, Nashoba 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The fifth-seeded Rocketeers earned a spot in the Division 2 quarterfinals with another strong showing from Kelly Colleran, who amassed 18 strikeouts and no walks to beat No. 12 Nashoba.
North Attleboro got going in the first inning with back-to-back walks by Colleran and MaryEllen Charette (Grace Forman pinch running), and both scored on an Emma Hanwell double. In the third inning, Molly Willey singled with two outs and Charette walked again. Hanwell walked to load the bases and Lucy Palmer followed with a two-run single to put Nashoba away.
The Rocketeers move on to visit No. 4 Burlington Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Newburyport 6
DIGHTON --The Falcons booked booked their spot in the Division 3 quarterfinals with a comeback win over No. 15 Newburyport, getting a two-run homer by Lucy Latour in the sixth inning to take the lead and hang on.
The Falcons posted two runs in the second inning and followed up with a three-run third to make it 5-0. Newburyport answered with four runs in the fifth inning and two in the top of the sixth.
Madelyn Kelly went 3-for-4 at the pate with two runs. Cam Cloonan, Caleigh Cloonan and Latour accounted for D-R's other hits. Caleigh Cloonan had two RBIs.
In the circle for D-R was Kylie Hillier, who went 5 1/3 inning with five strikeouts and two walks. Hannah Carey entered in relief to earn the win, striking out one over an inning and two thirds.
D-R next hosts No. 7 Triton Regional Friday at 4 p.m.
Norton 2, Gloucester 1
NORTON -- Lancers freshman Liana Danubio pitched a complete game, striking out five and walking three as No. 4 seed Norton advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals by nipping No. 13 Gloucester
Freshman Avery Tinkham scored a run and tripled in the second inning for Norton while senior Isabella Vittorini had two hits and classmate Sandra Fairbairn had a hit.
The Lancers host Apponequet Regional Friday at 4 p.m.