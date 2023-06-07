PLAINVILLE -- McCoy Walsh pitched seven shutout innings as the King Philip Regional High softball team shut out No. 15 Chelmsford High 3-0 Wednesday to lift the Warriors into the MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.

Walsh struck out 12 and allowed two hits, sending the No. 2 seed Warriors onto the next round to face No. 7 seed Bishop Feehan Friday at home at 7 p.m.