PLAINVILLE — Libby Walsh slugged a pair of home runs and collected five RBI as the King Philip Regional High softball team defeated Foxboro High 8-3 on Friday.
The Warriors scored twice in the first inning, but Foxboro took the lead with a two-run third and one run in the fourth inning. The 3-2 deficit was short-lived as King Philip came back with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the final margin.
Charlotte Raymond and Maddie Paschke had two hits each for the Warriors, combining for three RBIs. Jo Bennett and McCoy Walsh shared duties in the circle for King Philip with Bennett pitching three innings, allowing three runs with two strikeouts. She gave way to McCoy Walsh, who held Foxboro hitless the rest of the way with nine strikeouts over four innings.
Foxboro was led at the plate by Mia Flanagan’s home run. Meghan Kelley had two hits and two RBIs. Vittoria Cuscia pitched six innings, striking out three.
King Philip (11-1) visits Mansfield on Monday.
Foxboro (3-8) hosts Taunton on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 16, Old Rochester 4 (5)
MATTAPOISETT — Dighton-Rehoboth tagged Old Rochester for an eight-run fifth inning to cut the game short, winning by run-rule.
Old Rochester led 4-1 after two innings, but mustered only two hits at the plate as D-R then went to work. The Falcons scored four runs in the third, three times in the fourth and capped the game with an eight-run fifth inning.
D-R had 12 hits with five walks walked benefited from five Old Rochester errors.
Haleigh Kelley hit a home run for the only extra-base hit for the Falcons. Emma Horrocks had three hits and two RBIs. Madelyn Kelley had tow hits and two runs scored.
D-R (9-3) hosts Middleboro Monday.
Tri County 17, Diman Vocational 1 (6)
FALL RIVER — Tri-County routed Diman Vocational to remain undefeated, winning in six innings.
Kaleigh Stenstrom pitched all six innings, allowing no hits. Nicole Ayre, Breann MacMillan and Mackenzie Duffy had three hits each. Haley Kunicki, Ava Cossette and Faith Boutin each had two hits. Boutin also had a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, finishing with four RBIs.
Tri-County (9-0) hosts Bristol County on Monday.