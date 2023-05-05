tsc-spt-SB-KP-Attleboro-LibWalsh
King Philip Regional High’s Libby Walsh, shown getting a hit in a game last month, hit a pair of home runs with five RBIs in the Warriors’ win over Foxboro High on Friday.

PLAINVILLE — Libby Walsh slugged a pair of home runs and collected five RBI as the King Philip Regional High softball team defeated Foxboro High 8-3 on Friday.

The Warriors scored twice in the first inning, but Foxboro took the lead with a two-run third and one run in the fourth inning. The 3-2 deficit was short-lived as King Philip came back with four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the final margin.