FOXBORO — The Attleboro High softball team found ways to win in the pitching circle, at the plate and in the field in handing previously unbeaten Foxboro High its first setback of the season Thursday in a 6-3 Hockomock League decision.
Bombardier senior pitcher Lora Woyton allowed Foxboro only four hits, while retiring the final seven Warrior batters that she faced, needing just five pitches to retire the side in the sixth inning.
Woyton retired the leadoff Foxboro batter in six innings, allowing just one hit over the final four frames.
She was supported in the field by second baseman Lindsey Perry, who initiated an inning-ending double play in the third. At the plate, senior third baseman Natalie Mansur drove in two runs, with an RBI single to center field in a three-run fourth inning and with a sacrifice fly in a two-run sixth inning.
“This is a difficult win, Foxboro is a very good team and they make plays,” AHS coach Mark Homer said.”They force you to play a good game and if you don’t, they’re going to beat you.”
Foxboro pitcher Emma Callahan, an eighth grader, allotted Attleboro just four hits and two walks, while inducing 11 airball outs. Callahan retired the AHS side in order in the first and third innings and retired the leadoff Bombardier batter in five frames.
After scoring a pair of second-inning runs, the Warriors reached Woyton for only one run over the final five frames.
A pair of sixth-inning runs proved to be key for the Bombardiers (2-2). Brenna Morse stroked a leadoff single into center field and scored when Meg Gordon’s single to right field was mis-played. Gordon crossed the plate on a Mansur sacrifice fly to center field.
Limited to one baserunner through three innings, AHS came alive for a trio of third inning runs. Lindsey Perry drew a leadoff walk and moved along on Woyton’s double to left center field.
Grounders off the bats of Mansur and Gordon scored the first two Bombardier runs. Morse, who reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored for AHS on a two-out single to center by Mansur.
Foxboro (3-1) took the lead with a pair of second-inning runs when Callahan and Ava Hill reached base on infield hits and scored on a potential inning-ending dropped popup.
The Warriors closed the gap to 4-3 in the fifth inning as Peyton Feldman reached base on an infield hit, stole third bae and scored on a two-out wild pitch.
“The girls played with a lot of energy,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said, “but the last few innings we had a tough time getting on base. Some of the girls haven’t been getting their bats on the ball. We’re a good team too.”
Attleboro took a two-run lead in the fifth inning as Lindsey Perry tripled to right field and scored on an infield error.
“We got off to slow start, but we hung in there,” Homer said. “We just waited for opportunities, started swinging the bats and things started to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.