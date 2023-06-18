AMHERST — Playing on the state’s biggest softball stage, it just wasn’t Norton High’s day.
The No. 4 seed Lancers rolled into University of Massachusetts Amherst on Sunday looking to grab its first state title since 2006, but No. 6 seed Middleboro High denied them the opportunity with a 15-3 Sachems’ romp in the MIAA Division 3 state final.
While letting the loss sting for the moment following the loss, the Lancers bounced back to smiling and laughing. Norton High head coach Wade Lizotte said that the ability of his loose, yet tight-knit group, to move on and look ahead has been unparalleled all sseason.
“When they show up, they have each other’s back and then they move on,” Lizotte said. “That’s something, as a coach, I had to adjust to. Us coaches will probably be crying and feeling bad on the ride home worse than those guys. They just don’t let stuff like this bother them and it’s a credit to them. They love each other more than the game itself.”
Both sides traded runs in the first inning, with Middleboro using its power to drive the ball to score a run and capitalizing on an error to make it a quick 2-0 game. Norton went small ball in the bottom half of the first, getting on with a leadoff single and a stolen base to put a runner in scoring position. Two straight singles, with the latter being an RBI single from Sienna Pietrasiewicz, put the Lancers on the board. Heads-up base running on a dropped third strike gave Liana Danubio an opening to score on the throw to first basse, tying the game at 2-all.
But that would be pretty much it for Norton as Middleboro struck for five runs in the third inning — with all the runs scoring with two outs —for a lead it would not relinquish. Back-to-back two run doubles from Madison Ryder and Christina Cane blew the game open.
Norton got a run back on an RBI single from Danubio in the third, but Alex Welch’s two-run homer in the fourth inning extended Middleboro’s lead. The Sachems added another in the top of the fifth and brought across three more in the sixth and capped the seventh inning with two more to put the game well into a double-digit difference.
Lizotte noted that inexperience was a factor in the game, with Norton nerves present even before the opening pitch as the Lancers made five errors in the loss.
“You just can’t give a great hitting team like that as many extra opportunities as we gave them,” Lizotte said. “We didn’t play our best, and I think that was part of this coming in with the inexperience. They (the Sachems) were here last year, they had the experience. I knew our group was young and I was hoping we weren’t going to show it, but I think the youth reared its ugly head.”
Sandy Fairbairn, Liana Danubio, Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Callie Bennett each had two hits in the game.
Danubio, Norton’s starting pitcher, went four innings and struck out four.
Now with a taste of what it takes to get there, Lizotte hopes that the loss only lights a fire underneath his returning player next season as they chase another championship.
“We won’t have to ask these kids to go to work in the off-season, they want to go to work in the off-season,” Lizotte said. “You get a taste of this, you want to be back here. This is not easy to get to this point, but you want it.”
“Next year, they’re going to come back with a purpose.”