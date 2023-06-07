PLAINVILLE -- King Philip Regional's McCoy Walsh pitched seven shut out innings for the King Philip softball team on Wednesday, helping hold No. 15 Chelmsford back in a 3-0 win for the Warriors.
Walsh struck out 12 and allowed two hits, helping give the No. 2 Warriors a date with No. 7 Bishop Feehan on Friday, at home, at 7 p.m. in the MIAA Division 1 Elite 8.
As a team King Philip had seven hits, with only Liv Petrillo tallying more than one. She went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ali Gill's two-run homer in the first inning proved to be the difference in the win, with Petrillo driving in Charlotte Raymond in the third inning to make it a 3-0 contest.
Sarah Cullen, Ava Kelley and Maddie Paschke also had hits in the win for King Philip.
North Attleboro 4, Nashoba 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The No. 5 Rocketeers earned a spot in the Division 2 Elite 8 with another strong showing from Kelly Colleran, getting 18 strikeouts and no walks from the two-way threat to beat No. 12 Nashoba.
North Attleboro kicked things off in the first with back-to-back walks from Colleran and MaryEllen Charette (Grace Forman pinch running), and both scored on a double from Emma Hanwell. In the third inning Molly Willey singled with two outs and Charette walked again. Hanwell walked to load the bases and Lucy Palmer followed with a two-run single to extend the lead and put Nashoba away.
The Rocketeers move on to face No. 4 Burlington at a date and time to be determined.
No. 2 Dighton-Rehoboth vs. No. 15 Newburyport, 4 p.m.
DIGHTON -- Division 3, Round of 16
No. 4 Norton vs. No. 13 Gloucester, 4:30 p.m. (Aidan)
NORTON -- Division 3, Round of 16