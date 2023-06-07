PLAINVILLE -- King Philip Regional's McCoy Walsh pitched seven shut out innings for the King Philip softball team on Wednesday, helping hold No. 15 Chelmsford back in a 3-0 win for the Warriors.

Walsh struck out 12 and allowed two hits, helping give the No. 2 Warriors a date with No. 7 Bishop Feehan on Friday, at home, at 7 p.m. in the MIAA Division 1 Elite 8.