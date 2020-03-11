Like the rest of the community, high school athletic directors around the area are trying to come up with a response to the coronavirus crisis that neither succumbs to panic nor dismisses the seriousness of the disease threat.
So far, none of the schools contacted by The Sun Chronicle have any plans to cancel training sessions, upcoming spring sports or ban fans, as the NCAA has done for its March Madness playoff games.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association still planned to hold the finals for its state basketball championships, including the girls Division 2 state final with Foxboro High vs. Taconic, this weekend.
MIAA officials said Wednesday afternoon that locations appropriate for students, staff and community members to attend were being sought.
Mark Houle, athletic director at Attleboro High School, said, “At this point we are planning for the start of the spring season on Monday,” however he also noted, “We are in constant contact with the administration and staying up-to-date with the most recent information, and they are in conversation with the department of health to monitor the situation.”
Houle noted that at a meeting of ADs from the Hockomock League, which includes a dozen area schools including Attleboro, Foxboro, King Philip, Mansfield and North Attleboro, “There was no discussion of canceling” any athletic events, and everyone was preparing for Monday’s kickoff of practices.
Bishop Feehan High School is planning to limit the size of those training groups, which are small in any case, Shamrock AD Chris Schatz said. Other than that, “It’s more or less day-to-day,” he said. However, he noted that the school was closed last Friday for a professional day, and the administration took the opportunity of the long weekend to disinfect the entire facility. “We are prepared and in communication with the administration about what we are going to do.”
Sara Martin, AD at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, which draws students from several area towns, said her school, with special attention on the locker rooms, was disinfected last weekend as well. “We are kind of in a holding pattern,” other than that, she said, although she noted the Mayflower League has called off its all-star basketball game and Tri-County has banned outside groups from renting the facility for now. Nevertheless, at this point, the plan is to move ahead with spring practices as of Monday.
At Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, athletic director Douglas Kelley says there have been no directives so far from his school’s league, the South Coast Conference, on making any changes. But he also has made a thorough cleaning of athletic facilities a priority.
“The only thing we have changed at this point is the weight-room schedule. We wanted to get in and do a deep cleaning” that he had called for. “At present, it’s business as usual, “ he said, noting that he hasn’t seen any official guidance from MIAA. “All my kids have been great” about the cleaning effort, and “My coaches coaches have been great.”
Joe Russo, the outgoing AD at Mansfield High, said, “We are just focusing on the next two weeks” of tryouts and practices. “As we get closer to the games, we will see what we have to do.”
One bright spot, he noted, is that spring sports are played outside, “and this year, more than any other season, with the good weather we have been having.” When it comes to so-called social distancing, “People can find their space and stand anywhere,” Russo said.
Like many, D-R’s Kelley said he’s trying to strike a balance. “We are trying not to buy into the hysteria,” he said. “But my wife’s a nurse. The virus is real, but the panic is more so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.