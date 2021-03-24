SEEKONK — Seekonk High girls’ soccer coach Phil Fontes would be surprised if his Warriors were not successful and not one of the premier teams in the South Coast Conference this season.
“We’ll have a strong starting 11 and we have good options coming off of the bench,” Fontes said.
Based on a scrimmage against arch-rival Dighton-Rehoboth, Fontes saw a Cougars’ team that hadn’t lost much of a step, nor its skill sets after a nearly 16-month absence from competition due to COVID-19.
“I expect us to be in the top half of the conference, we wouldn’t expect anything less,” Fontes said.
Senior captains Madison Costa and Kaylie Peterson headline the Tri-County midfield cast, which also includes junior Emily Chin and a pair of sophomores, Morgan Silvestri and Lauren Calabro.
On the attack will be junior veteran Lauren Couitt and freshman Madison Eddy.
“I don’t see any weaknesses,” Fontes said.
Junior Madison Julien returns in goal, as do a trio of defenders, juniors Victoria Bourassa and Jazmyn Monteiro along with sophomore Ella Gardner.
“We have good numbers (32) in the program and there are really only two seniors who are starters so we’re setting ourselves up well for the fall season,” Fontes said.
The Warriors open their season with a 5:30 p.m. match at Connolly Field Thursday against Old Rochester.
Dighton-Rehoboth
Falcons coach Trish Madsen can field one of the most athletic teams in the SCC, but developing goals and depth presents D-R’s biggest challenge. The Flacons had the fewest number of players (20) in the system in history, so there will be no junior varsity team.
Senior captain and 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court Emily D’Ambrosio has moved from an attacking midfield role to central defense, paired with senior captain Brenna Doehler and junior Caroline Reed. Junior Eliana Raposo returns in goal.
Senior captain Margaret Saxon and sophomore Lily Nees have a nice flair for creating offense and creating shots up top. The midfield cast is composed of four juniors, Lexi Menezes, Carleigh Hall, Julia Tavares and Caitlin Morgado.
Tri-County
Cougars’ coach Mark Chauvin is encouraged by the athleticism and potential for production by his team.
“Even though we didn’t have any scrimmages, we’ve looked good,” Chauvin said. “I think that we can score some goals.”
Up top, senior Caitlyn Gorman and sophomore Noelle Kennedy have showed flashes of combining skills to be lethal. In the midfield will be senior Karoline McNamara and sophomore Hannah Clarke.
On the back line, senior Paige Griffin gets the starting nod in goal. On the defensive back line will be senior Anne Yeaton, juniors Sarah Bakus and Isabella Dias along with sophomore Brenna Kelly, a two-year starter.
BOYS Seekonk
Warriors coach Matt McCartin has not been surprised by the determination of his players to do all that is asked of them under COVID-19 protocols to play soccer.
“There have been no issues at all,” McCartin said. “The kids will do whatever it takes to work through this.”
Seekonk is built strongly through the midfield with senior Alejandro Tabares and junior Jeff Michaud. The front line has senior Jake Silvestri with junior Collin Peterson.
Three-year starter at centerback, junior Owen Pacheco, anchors the defense. Senior August Montgomery, junior Spencer Deering and sophomore J.D. Mello. The back line has junior Giuliano Cozzo in goal.
Tri-County
Cougars coach Richard Vernon is anxious to see some of the potential of his young tea realized. However, some Cougars were lost to hockey, some to spring football and some vanished, leaving only 20 players in the program, seven of whom are freshmen.
A trio of sophomores, all with varsity experience, form the forward line — Angelo DeCaires, Isaiah Butler and Will Weddeke. The midfield cast has senior Joe Cappuccino, junior Zack Blinkhorn and a pair of freshmen, Ryan Beach and Dylan Gonzalez.
Junior Bryce Almeida has earned the starting nod in goal, working with a backline of senior captain Eric Conway, juniors Nick Saraf and Andrew Dergham along with freshman Matt Noonan.
Dighton-Rehoboth
New Falcons coach Mike Morgado likes the speed and the athleticism of his team, one that definitely can play with pace.
Morgado’s rationale stems from having a quartet of seniors in the midfield roles, Hunter Briley, Cam LeBlanc, Marshall Morgado and Matt Duarte.
At one end of the field in goal will be senior Cole Tavares, while at the other end in the striker roles will be juniors Kevin Smith and Reese Cordeiro. Protecting the penalty box area for the Falcons will be seniors Johan Lobbon and Jameson Hughes with juniors Bryce Downs and Ben Wheeler.
D-R begins its SCC slate Thursday at Wareham.
