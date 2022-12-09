MILFORD — The Mansfield High boys and girls swim teams dropped their meet against Milford High on Friday night with the Hornet boys falling 71-61 and the Hornet girls losing 92-77.
Mansfield’s Xavier Geynne had a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley for the boys with a personal-best time of 2:28.24. He was also second in the 100 meter fly at 1:08.84.
Jack Friedman took second in the 500 meter freestyle and was third in the 100 meter fly with a new PR of 1:12.22.
First-timers Andrew Fleischmann and Nathan Qu took third in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
A reloaded Hornets team that lost nearly two thirds of its team from a year ago saw numerous first-year swimmers debut.
The boys’ 200 free relay group of Trevor Schwartz, Qu, Neil Dalpe and Gwynne took first while the 200 medley group of Gwynne, Dalpe, Friedman and Schwartz took second.
In the girls meet, the Hornets were led by two first-place finishes each from Caroline Dalton and Addison MacDonald. Dalton placed first in the 100 meter fly, timing out at a PR of 1:21.39 and went on to take first in the 100 meter back with another PR of 1:18.22.
MacDonald was first in the 200 inter medley and won the 500 meter freestyle in her debut meet for Mansfield.
Finishing with second-places for Mansfield were Katherine Elliott in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Courtney Croak in the 500 free and Annalise Bilodeau in the 50 freestyle.
Mansfield’s girls teams took first in the 200 medley relay (Dalton, Katherine Elliott, MacDonald and Alheli Gomez-Moren) and the 400 freestyle relay (Elliott, Dalton, Caitlyn Wagner and MacDonald).
