MILFORD — The Mansfield High boys and girls swim teams dropped their meet against Milford High on Friday night with the Hornet boys falling 71-61 and the Hornet girls losing 92-77.

Mansfield’s Xavier Geynne had a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley for the boys with a personal-best time of 2:28.24. He was also second in the 100 meter fly at 1:08.84.

