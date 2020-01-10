NORTH ATTLEBORO — Patrick Parlon and Colin Monahan each won two events, but the North Attleboro High boys’ swimming team suffered a 91-66 loss to Canton Friday in a league meet at the Hockomock YMCA.
Parlon won the 200 IM (2:17.7) and 100 butterfly (1:00.8), while Monahan won the 50 freestyle (223.65) and 100 freestyle (54.21).
The Rocketeer girls also bowed 93-62. Megan Burns won the 500 freestyle (6:39).
Shruti Srinivasan placed in both the butterfly and backstroke, while Diana Blake placed in the 50 freestyle.
