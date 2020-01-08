SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys and girls swimming teams both posted victories over Apponequet in a South Coast Conference meet on Wednesday.
Blake Anderson finished first in both the 200 freestyle (by 47 seconds at 1:51) and 100 freestyle (by seven seconds at 48.75) for the Warrior boys’ team in a 91-81 victory over the Lakers. Rob Strycharz won both the 100 butterfly (by four seconds at 56.16) and 100 backstroke (by 23 seconds at 56.28).
Jayla Pina (100 backstroke), Addison Abreu (200 IM), Karryn Cartwright (200 freestyle) and Natalie Kach (100 freestyle) each won an individual event and was a member of a first place relay team as the Warrior girls posted a 93-65 victory.
Seekonk boys 91, Apponequet 81: 200 medley relay 1-Rob Strycharz, Chris Strycharz, Blake Anderson, Finn Paterson 1:47.95; 200 Freestyle 1-Anderson 1:51; Diving 1-Paterson; 100 Butterfly 1-R. Strycharz 56.16; 100 Freestyle 1-Anderson 48.75; 500 Freestsyle 1-C. Strycharz 5:22.5; 100 Backstroke 1-R. Strycharz 56.28; 400 Freestyle relay 1-C. Strycharz, R. Strycharz, Anderson, Paterson, 3:37.
Seekonk girls 93, Apponequet 65: 200 Medley relay 1-Jayla Pina, Addison Abreu, Natalie Kach, Korryn Cartwright, 1:51; 200 Freestyle 1-Cartwright 2:08.8; 200 IM 1-Abreu 2:16.4; 50 Freestyle 1-Abigail Tenreiro 28.09; 100 Freestyle 1-Kach 1:00.4; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Lyla Carvalho, Abby Rickard, Madison Sirois, Issy Paterson, 2:07; 100 Backstroke 1-Pina 1:03.
