SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams opened their seasons with decisive victories over Apponequet at the Ellis Mayers Natatorium, prevailing 84-73 and 93-61 respectively.
The Strycharz brothers each won two events. Rob Strycharz won both the 100 butterfly (52.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.1) for the Warriors, while Chris won the 200 individual medley (2:16.5) and 500 freestyle (5:28.4). Blake Anderson was the first to finish for Seekonk in both the 200 freestyle (1:55.5) and 50 freestyle (22.79).
The trio combined with Finn Paterson to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.5), while Nick Yang won the 100 backstroke (1:12.8).
Jayla Pina, Addison Abreu and Korryn Cartwright won two events for the Warrior girls’ team. Pina took first place in both the 50 (25.45) and 100 (56.67) freestyles, while Abreu touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.1) and 100 backstroke (1:06).
Cartwright won the 200 individual medley (2:23.1) and 100 butterfly (1:03.8), the trio combining with Natalie Kach to win the 200 medley relay (1:56.3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.