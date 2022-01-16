MILFORD -- Freshman Zuri Ferguson won both the 100 butterfly (1:01.56) and 100 backstroke (58.72) to qualify for the MIAA State Meet as the Attleboro High girls' swimming team gained a 111-49 victory at Milford in a Hockomock League meet.
In addition, Ferguson was a member of the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Ella Lynch-Bartek won the 50 (28.03) and 100 (1:01.19) freestyle events, while also being a member of the two first-place relay teams. Lillian Boedecker, Corinne Whiting, Brenna O'Connell and Olivia Masandrea also helped AHS win 10 of the 11 events and take seven second-place finishes.
The Attleboro High boys' team took an 87-83 victory over the Scarlet Hawks as senior captain Matt Marcil won both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Also for the Bombardiers, senior captain Alex Harrop (100 butterfly) and James Askew (200 IM) won events. Marcil teamed with Matt Brewster, Brady Dumont, Andrew Greaves and Marcil for first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Evan Sten won both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, but the Foxboro High boys' team fell 75-49 to Sharon. Bennett Franciosi won the 200 freestyle and took second in the 500 freestyle with an MIAA State Meet qualifying time, while Matt Rochford shaved three seconds off of his personal-best time to win the 100 breaststroke (1:22).
Megan Lathrop won both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, qualifying for the South Sectional Meet in the latter, as the Foxboro High girls' team fell 97-68 to the Eagles. Ava Gallagher (100 freestyle) and Abby Galagher (500 freestyle) both won events and qualified for the Sectional Meet.
The Mansfield High boys' team carved out an 89-53 win over King Philip as senior captain Rico Palanza won both the 50 and 200 freestyle events, while Xavier Gwynne was the first to finish in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Senior captain Sofia Seifert won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 breaststroke with personal-best times for Mansfield High, but the King Philip High girls' team prevailed 94-68.
Sharon boys 75, Foxboro 49: 200 Medley relay 2-Bennett Franciosi, Evan Stein, Matt Rochford, Ian Dosich 2:02; 200 Freestyle 1-Franciosi 2:02: 100 Freestyke 1-Stein 55.18; 500 Freestyle 2-Franciosi; 100 Backstroke 1-Stein 1:03.2, 2-Bo Canfield; 100 Breaststroke 1-Rochford 1:22; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Franciosi, Dosich, Rochford, Stein, 4:04.
Sharon girls 97, Foxboro 68: 200 Medley relay 1-Ava Gallagher, Abby Gallagher, Megan Lathrop, Peyton Feldman, 2:09; 200 Freestyle 2-Samantha Conley; 200 IM 1-Lathrop 2:26; 50 Freestyle 3-Feldman; 100 Butterfly 1-Lathrop 1:06; 100 Freestyle 1-Ava Gallagher 59.69; 500 Freestyle 1-Abby Gallagher 5:46; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Lathrop, Ava Gallagher, Feldman, Abby Gallagher, 1:53; 100 Backstroke 2-Ava Gallagher; 100 Breaststroke 2-Abby Gallagher; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Conley, Grace Preson, Srikruit Tummla, Gabby Powers 5:47.
Mansfield boys 89, King Philip 53: 200 Medley relay 1-Xavier Gwynne, Jack Friedman, Rico Palanza, Kevin McCathy; 100 Freestyle 1-McCarthy; 200 IM 2-Friedman;100 Breaststroke 1-Ryan Morley, 2-Neil Dalpe; 200 Freestyle 1-Palanza, 2-Morley; 50 Freestyle 1-Palanza, 2-McCarthy; 100 Butterfly 1-Gwynne; 500 Freestyle 1-Friedman 100 Backstroke 1-Gwynne; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Friedman, Morley, Dalpe, McCarthy; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Gwynne, Morley, Dalpe, Palanza; 200 IM 1-Santo Rizzo (KP), 2:28; Diving 1-Matt Gough.
King Philip girls 94, Mansfield 68: 200 Medley relay 1-KP-Maddie Cleasby, Rachel Bailer, Caroline Blakesly, Lauren Klein, 2:14; 200 Freestyle 1-Blakesly 2:10; 200 IM 1-Flannery Miller 2:27; 100 Butterfly 1-Blakesly 1:03; 100 Freestyle 1-Klein 1:02; 500 Freestyle 1-Bailer 5:49; 100 backstroke 1-Maddie Casey 1:08; 50 Freestyle 1-Sofia Seifert (M); 100 Breaststroke 1-Miiller (KP), 1:14; 2-Seifert (M); 200 Freestyle relay 2-Msf. (Katherine Elliott, Dana Guirguis, Seifert, Carla Guirguis); 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP-Cleasby, Klein, Bailey, Blakesly.