ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ swim teams came away with Hockomock League victories over Taunton High in a virtual Hockomock League meet Friday night.
The Bombardier boys improved to 4-0 on the season with a 99-67 victory over the Tigers, while the Bombardier girls (3-1) relied on its depth in an 87-73 win.
For the AHS boys, Ryan Connors (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Ben Connors (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two events and teamed with Colton Mangion and Matt Marcil for first place in the 200 medley relay.
Marcil also won the 50 freestyle while Zach Dorrance, Alex Harrop, Dylan Nisbet and Brady Dumont won the 400 freestyle relay.
For the AHS girls, Ella Lynch Bartek won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 100 freestyle, while Sydney Dorval won the 200 IM and was second in the 100 butterfly. Natalia Kotnisz (200 freestyle) and Brenna O’Connell (50 freestyle) won events, while Eleanor Graber, Ally Cronin, Corinne Blaisdell and Kelly Neuendorf combined to win the 400 freestyle relay.
- The Mansfield High boys (6-2) scored a 90-71 victory over Milford and an 82-78 verdict over Taunton. Owen Lasbury-Casey (200 (IM, 100 breaststroke), won two events, while Rico Palanza (50 freestyle), David Piccirilli (100 backstroke) and Mike Deasy (100 butterfly) each had a first and second place finish.
The Mansfield High girls (3-5) beat Taunton 92-74 but fell 87-83 to Milford. Sofia Seifert won botjh the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the Hornets, while Maireed Shannon won the 200 IM and took second in the 100 butterfly.
Mansfield boys 90, Milford 71: 200 medley relay 1-David Piccirilli, Owen Lasbury-Casey, Mike Deasy, Rico Palanza; 200 IM 1-O. Lasbury-Casey; 100 Freestyle 1-Palanza; 200 Freestyle 1-Piccirilli; 100 Butterfly 1-Deasy, 2-Jack Friedman; 100 Breaststroke 1-O. Lasbury-Casey, 2-Deasy; 100 Backstroke 1-Deasy; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Kevin McCarthy, O/ Lasbury-Casey, Piccirilli, Palanza..
Mansfield boys 82, Taunton 78: 200 Freestyle 2-Piccirilli; 200 IM 2-O. Lasbury-Casey; 50 Freestyle 2-Palanza; 500 freestyle 1-Ryan Morley; 100 Freestyle 1-Palanza; 100 Butterfly 2-Deasy;, 2-Ryan Dalple 100 Backstroke 2-Piccirilli; 100 Breaststroke 2-O. Lasbury-Casey.
Milford girls 87, Mansfield 83: 200 medley relay 1- Dana Guirguis, Sofia Seifert, Mairead Shannon , Jess Harris ; 200 Freestyle 2-Katherine Elliott; 200 IM 1-Shannon, 2-Jess Harris; 100 Freestyle 1-Seifert; 500 Freestyle 1-Guirguis; 100 Breaststroke 1-Seifert, 2-Elliott; 100 Butterfly 2-Shannon.
Mansfield girls 92, Taunton 74: 200 Freestyle 2-C. Guirguis, 200 IM 2-Shannon; 100 Butterfly 2-Shannon; 100 freestyle 1-Seifert; 500 Freestyle 1-D. Guirguis, 2-Courtney Croak; 100 Breaststroke 1-Seifert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.