NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High boys and girls swim teams turned back North Attleboro High on Wednesday night at the Hockomock YMCA.

The Attleboro girls took an 84-78 win, winning every event, led by Zuri Ferguson in the 50 and 100 freestyle to qualify for states. The Bombardiers' 200 medley relay team for Attleboro qualified for states. The Bombardiers' 200 free relay team qualified for sectionals, and the 400 free relay team also won its event.

