NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High boys and girls swim teams turned back North Attleboro High on Wednesday night at the Hockomock YMCA.
The Attleboro girls took an 84-78 win, winning every event, led by Zuri Ferguson in the 50 and 100 freestyle to qualify for states. The Bombardiers' 200 medley relay team for Attleboro qualified for states. The Bombardiers' 200 free relay team qualified for sectionals, and the 400 free relay team also won its event.
The Bombardiers had two two-event winners in Sydney Dorval (200 IM and the 100 fly) and Carline Lynch-Bartek (200 and 500 free). Ava Dougherty won the 100 breaststroke and Natalia Kotnisz won the 100 backstroke.
"All of our swimmers made a big impact," Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said. "I was so proud to see experienced (swimmers) take the lead in events and the first time swimmers really step up and compete in all their events. Out team was battling with the flu last week, all swimmers gave their best."
The Rocketeers were the runner-up in seven events, showing some promise for what North Attleboro coach Danielle McCullough believes is a good future for the team.
Mallory Burns took second in the 200 free for the Rocketeers, finishing at 2:41.56. Sophia Roukhaze placed second in the 50 free at 28.28 and again took second in the 100 free at 1:06.56. Roukhaze was also the leading leg of North's second-place 400 free relay team.
"You can see the improvement every single race and competition we have," McCullough said. "We have a young team so they have a lot of growing to do and we just look forward to taking on the (Kelley-Rex Division) this year for the first time in a few years."
In the boys race, the Bombardiers won 95-45, taking advantage of a low-numbered Rocketeers team as AHS won all the events.
Attleboro finished the 200 medley in 1:47.27, the 200 free in 1:37.78 and the 400 free at 4:12.18. Andrew Greaves (200 free), Connor Coleman (200 individual medley and 100 back), Cooper Johnson (50 free), Ryan Connors (100 fly and 500 free), Ben Connors (100 free and 100 breast) all won individual events.
"I could go on and on listing all the swimmers and how amazing everyone is — Attleboro boys have depth," Attleboro coach Sarah Faulkner said. "This is something that other teams in the Hock don't have. Our program grows every year and every year we get better and better."
The Rocketeers had two runner-up finishes from Howell Braillard in the 200 free (2:24.22) and Josh Kafel in the 100 butterfly (1:05.41).
