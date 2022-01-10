SEEKONK — The depth of the Atlteboro High boys’ swimming team proved to be the difference in an 86-79 victory over Franklin High Sunday in a Hockomock League meet at Seekonk High.
The Panthers won seven events, but the Bombardiers swept the 100 freestyle with senior captain Matt Marcil taking first, and gained the team win. Marcil also won the 100 backstroke and qualified for the sectional meet.
Freshman Zuri Ferguson won both the 50 and 500 freestyles, qualifying for the MIAA State meet in both, but the Attleboro girls fell 95-64 to the Panthers. Ferguson broke a 30-year AHS record in the 500 freestyle by 2.28 seconds in being clocked at 5:16.44. Liz Kotch owned the previous standard, set in 1991.
Attleboro 86, Franklin 79: 200 Freestyle relay 1-Matt Marcil, Zach Dorrance, Andrew Collins, Matt Brewster; 100 Freestyle 1-Marchil, 2-Brewster, 3-Collins; 100 Butterfly 1-Alex Harrop; 100 Backstroke 1-Marcil.
Franklin girls 95, Attleboro 64: 50 Freestyle 1-Zuri Ferguson, 2-Ella Lynch-Bartek, 3-Caroline Lynch-Bartek; 100 Freestyle 3-E. Lynch-Bartek;; 100 Butterfly 3-Sydney Dorval; 200 Medley relay 2-Ferguson, E. Lynch-Bartek, C. Lynch-Bartek, Dorval; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Dorval, C. Lynch-Bartek, E. Lynch-Bartek, Ferguson.
