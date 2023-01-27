MILFORD — The Attleboro High girls swim team capped its dual-meet season with an 88-77 win over Milford High on Senior Night Friday night.
The Bombardiers captured wins in every event except the 50 freestyle. In addition, Attleboro’s 400 freestyle relay of Caroline Lynch-Bartek, Sydney Dorval, Ava Dougherty and Zuri Ferguson qualified for states with their win.
Taking individual wins for the Bombardiers were Ferguson (200 freestyle, 100), Lynch-Bartek (100 freestyle), Dorval (200 IM), Dougherty (100 breaststroke), Abbi Rodriques (500 freestyle) and Natalia Kotnisz (100 backstroke).
Earning second-place finishes for Attleboro were Bartek (100 freestyle), Dorval (100 butterfly), Dougherty (200 IM), Rodriques (100 breastroke), and Genny Chace (100 backstroke).
The Bombardiers’ 200 medley relay (Kotnisz, Rodriques, Chace, Julia Leonardo) and 200 freestyle relay (Lynch-Bartek, Dorval, Kotnisz, Ferguson) both won.
The Bombardiers next compete at the Hockomock Championships next Saturday in Milford.
Bishop Feehan 104, Bishop Stang 57
DARTMOUTH — Bishop Feehan’s co-ed squad closed out its dual meet schedule with the win at UMass-Dartmouth.
Leading the way for the Shamrocks were Andrew Testa, who won the diving with his first state qualifying score of 208.05 and freshman Brian Parkinson with a pair of wins in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. Also taking first-place finishes were senior captains Julia Pelchat (100 back) and Alex Daniels (100 freestyle), junior Brooke Silvia (a state qualifying 500 freestyle) and sophomore Aidan Neary (100 breaststroke).
Feehan swept the 200 medley relay, won by Kari Cabral, Aidan Neary, Brian Parkinson, and Hazel Thomas, and took another sweep in the 200 freestyle relay, won by Avary Serpa, Antonio Morabito, Alexa Latour, and Daniel Conroy.
The Shamrocks swim at the Catholic Central League Championship next Friday at UMass-Dartmouth.
North Attleboro drops two to Taunton
TAUNTON — The North Attleboro swim team dropped both of its meets to Taunton, with the boys losing 45-39 and the girls coming up short 48-46.
The Rocketeer boys had a first-place finish from Josh Kafel in the 100 butterfly, timing out at 1:00.34, and in the 200 IM at a time of 2:27.44.
The Rocketeer boys also had a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay, with the leading team crossing at 2:21.23. North’s boys team had 11 second- or third-place finishes in the meet loss, with just two individuals finishing outside of the top-three for the entire meet.
Leading in the water for the Rocketeer girls was Vivian Racine, clocking a time of 2:40.24 in the 200 IM, and a time of 1:25.98 in the 100 breaststoke. North’s 400 free relay team had the leading time of 4:43.30 as well. The North girls were runner-up in eight events, helping keep them in to the end.
North Attleboro returns to the pool for the Hockomock Championships next Saturday in Milford.