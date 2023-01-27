MILFORD — The Attleboro High girls swim team capped its dual-meet season with an 88-77 win over Milford High on Senior Night Friday night.

The Bombardiers captured wins in every event except the 50 freestyle. In addition, Attleboro’s 400 freestyle relay of Caroline Lynch-Bartek, Sydney Dorval, Ava Dougherty and Zuri Ferguson qualified for states with their win.