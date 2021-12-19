TAUNTON — The Attleboro High girls’ swim team captured first place in every event, with Sydney Dorval, Ella Lynch-Bartek and Abbi Rodrigues each winning twice, as the Bombardiers won their Hockomock League season debut 55-32 over Taunton High Friday.
Lynch-Bartek qualified for the South Sectional Meet in winning the 100 freestyle, in addition to taking first place in the 50 freestyle and being a member of the first place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Dorval won both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, in addition to being a member of two first place relay teams The Bombardiers meet Seekonk Tuesday.
- The Bombardier boys had multiple placements from seniors Matt Marcil and Rob Winkler, along with freshman Andrew Collins in a 56-36 win over the Tigers. Marcil won the 100 bacckstroke and qualifiedfor the South Sectonal Meet. AHS won every individual event and had 10 second-place finishes.
- Lauren Klein and Emily Campbell each won two events as the King Philip girls gained a 98-67 victory over Milford. Klein won both the 50 and 100 freestyle, while Campbell finished first in the 200 freestyle by a 17-second margin (at 2:11) and by a 54-second margin (at 6:38) in the 500 freestyle.
- Santo Rizzo won the 100 breaststroke (at 1:16.9) by a 38-second margin and also the 200 freestyle (at 2:16) for the KP boys in an 89-57 loss to the Scarlet Hawks.
Attleboro boys 56, Taunton 36: 100 Backstroke 1-Matt Marcil; 50 Freestyle 1-Andrew Collins, 2-Ayden Moore; 500 Freestyle 1-Rob Winkler, 2-Brady Dumont; 100 Freestyle 2-Marcil; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Matt Brewster, Collins, Dumot, Zack Dorrance.
Attleboro girls 55, Taunton32: 50 Freestyle 1-Ella Lynch-Barket, 2-Caroline Lynch-Bartek; 200 IM 1-Sydney Dorval; 100 Freestyle 1-E. Lynch-Bartek, 2-Brenna O’Connell 100 Butterfly 1-Dorval; 200 Freestyle 2-O’Connell; 500 Freestyle 1-Abbi Rodrigues; 100 Breaststroke 1-Rodrigues; 100 Backstroke 2-C. Lynch-Bartek; 200 Medley relay 1-E. Lynch-Bartkek, Dorval, C. Lynch-Bartek, Rodrigues.
Milford boys 89, King Philip 57: 100 Backstroke 1-Brendan Goff 1:20.2, 2-Warren Mischley; 100 Breaststroke 1-Santo Rizzo1:16.9, 2-Callen Jones; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Rizzo, Jake D’Avignon, Goff, Mischley, 4:34; 200 Freestyle 1-Rizzo 2:16.2; 500 Freestuyle 3-Nick Sekulski.
King Philip girls 98, Milford 67: 200 Freestyle relay 1-Bri McMaster, Kate Mkuch, Emily Campbell, Lauren Klein, 1:59.3; 100 Breaststroke 2-Alae Shammas 1:31, 200 Medley relay 1-Olivia Bailey, McMaster, Blakesley, 2:09.9; 200 Freestyle 1-Campbell 2:11.4, 2-Abby Lyons, 3-Kenzie Whalen; 200 IM 1-Bailey 2:36.1, 3-Campbell; 50 Freestyle 1-Klein 28.1, 2-McMaster; 100 Butterfly 1-Blakesley 1:03, 3-Whalen; 100 Freestyle 1-Klein 1:01.8,3-Shammas; 500 Freestyle 1-Campbell 6:38.
