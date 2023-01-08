MILFORD -- The Attleboro High boys and girls swim team defeated King Philip Regional High on Friday night, taking both meets at Milford High School.

The AHS boys won 82-42, sweeping the 50 and 100 freestyle. Ben Connors won the 50 free at a time of 24.34 and Angad Ahluwalia won the 100 at a time of 53.41 as the Bombardier boys took first in every event.

