MILFORD -- The Attleboro High boys and girls swim team defeated King Philip Regional High on Friday night, taking both meets at Milford High School.
The AHS boys won 82-42, sweeping the 50 and 100 freestyle. Ben Connors won the 50 free at a time of 24.34 and Angad Ahluwalia won the 100 at a time of 53.41 as the Bombardier boys took first in every event.
Qualifying for the MIAA state meet was Ryan Connors in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Ben Connors qualified in the 100 breaststroke.
"(We) have depth and many swimmers are trying new races and learning their new strengths," Attleboro boys coach Sarah Faulkner said. "We saw a lot of PR's in times (on Friday). Boys are eager to remain league champs and are putting in hard work during practices and it shows for our meets."
On the girls side Attleboro won 87-69, winning eight of 11 events. The medley relay of Zuri Ferguson, Abbi Rodriques, Sydney Dorval and Caroline Lynch-Bartek earned first at a time of 2:05.47 and the 200 free team of Ferguson, Dorval, Natalia Kotnisz and Lynch-Bartek also took first at a time of 1:55.42.
Members from the relay groups also won individual events. Lynch-Bartek won the 200 meters at 2:15.31 and the 100 at 1:01.82. Kotnisz placed first in the 50 free (30.03) and Dorval won the 100 fly (1:13.56).
Ferguson returned to the state meet with wins in both the 200 IM (2:12.59) and 100 backstroke (58.98)
"The girls swam awesome," Attleboro girls coach Darbie Sawyer said. "We had swimmers try new events and did great, and swimmers improve in events that they swam last meet. It is great to win, but better to improve each time in the pool. Couldn't be prouder of our girls."
Attleboro returns to the pool on Friday against Taunton.
