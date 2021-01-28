MILFORD — The Atlleboro High School boys’ swimming team swept the 50 and 100 freestyle events and also won the 200 freestyle relay in a 115-51 victory over King Philip Regional High in a Hockomock League meet.
Matt Marcil won both the 100 backstroke (1:03) and 100 freestyle (54.74), Ryan Connors won both the 200 IM (2:12) and 100 butterfly (58.92), while Ben Connors captured first place in both the 50 freestyle (24.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:10), each being a member of the first place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Cam Stringfellow won both the 200 (2:09) and 500 (5:40) freestyle events for KP, while Derek Whyte (100 breaststroke) and Andrew Pham (100 butterfly) had second place finishes.
The King Philip girls’ team took a 95-73 verdict over the Bombardiers. for KP, Meg Campbell won the 100 breaststroke (1:09) and was a member of the first place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams, while Rachel Bailer finished first in the 200 (2:11) and 500 (5:54) freestyle events. Madelyn Cleasby (200 IM0, Bri McMaster (50 freestyle), Laura Klein (100 freestyle) and Leah Burke (100 breaststroke) all had key second place finishes for the Warriors.
For the AHS girls, Sydney Dorval (200 IM), Ella Lynch-Bartek (100 freestyle) and Brenna O’Connell (50 freestyle) all won events and were members of the first place 200 freestyle relay team.
- The Mansfield High boys’ and girls’ team dropped decisions to Franklin by 85-72 and 89-68 margins. For the Hornet boys, Rico Palanza won the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
The 200 freestyle relay team of David Piccirilli, Mike Deasy, Owen Lasbury-Casey and Rico Palanza took first place with a season best. Piccirilli also won the 100 backstroke, while Ryan Morley took second in the 50 freestyle. Aidan McDonald swam personal best times in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. Morley also had a personal best in the 100 freestyle.
For the Hornet girls, Ashlyn Conley and Julia Courtney had personal best times in the 50 freestyle, as did Caitlyn Zajac (200 freestyle), Jess Harris (100 butterfly), Dana Guirguis (100 backstroke) and Maya Dancey (100 freestyle).
Attleboro boys 115, King Philip 51: 200 Medley relay 1-AHS (Matt Marcil, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors, Colten Mangion), 1:53; 200 Freestyle 1-Cam Stringfellow (KP), 2-Mangion (A) 3-Andrew Groves (A), 2:09; 200 IM 1-R. Connors (A), 2-Derek Whyte (KP), 3-Andrew Pham (KP), 2:12; 50 Freestyle 1-B. Connors (A), 2-Ayden Moore (A), 3-Matt Brewster (A), 24.65; 100 Butterfly 1-R. Connors (A), 2-Pham (KP), 3-Alex Harrop (A), 58.92; 100 Freestyle 1-Marcil (A), 2-Zach Dorrance (A), 3-Brewster (A), 54.74; 500 Freestyle 1-Stringfellow (KP), 2-Connor Coleman (A), 3-Mangion (A), 5:40; 200 Freestyle relay 1-AHS (Marcil, R. Connors, B. Connors, Mangion), 1:42; 100 Backstroke 1-Marcil (A), 2-Whyte (KP), 3-Coleman (A), 1:03.3; 100 Breaststroke 1-B. Connors (A), 2-James Askew (A), 3-Pat Reardon (KP), 1:10.7; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Goff, Pham, Stringfellow, Whyte), 4:00.7.
King Philip girls 95, Attleboro 73: 200 medley relay 1-KP (Meg Campbell, Rachel Bailer, Emily Campbell, Lauren Klein), 2:12.8; 200 Freestyle 1-Bailer (KP), 2-Natalie Kotnisz (A), 3-Klein (KP), 2:11.8; 200 IM 1-Syd Dorval (A), 2-Madelyn Cleasby (KP), 3-Lia Burns (KP), 2:41; 50 Freestyle 1-Brenna O’Connell (A), 2-Bri McMaster (KP), 3-Sam D’Avignon (KP), 28.65; 100 Butterfly 1-Dorval (A), 2-E. Campbell (KP), 3-Leah Burke (KP), 1:13.2; 100 Freestyle 1-O’Connell (A), 2-Klein (KP), 3-McMaster (KP), 1:07.6; 500 Freestyle 1-Bailer (KP), 2-Kenzie Whalen (KP), 3-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 5:54; 200 Freestyle relay 1-AHS (Ella Lynch-Bartek, Dorval, O’Connell, Kotnisz), 1:53; 100 Backstroke 1-Meg Campbell (KP), 2-Ally Cronin (A), 3-Cleasby (KP), 1:09.7; 100 Breaststroke 1-Lia Burns (KP), 2-Leah Burke (KP), 3-Eleanor Graber (A), 1:24.8; 400 Freestyle relay 1-KP (Meg Campbell, Bailer, McMaster, Klein), 4:06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.