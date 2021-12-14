ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Nate Coleman won the 50 freestyle in record-setting fashion in leading the Bishop Feehan High swimming team to an 89-60 victory over Cardinal Spellman High Tuesday at Wheaton College.
Coleman won in 21.96 seconds while Ty Nguyen won the 200 IM and was a member of two first-place relay teams. The Shamrocks return to action Tuesday against Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 89, Cardinal Spellman 60: 200 Medley relay 1-Nate Coleman, Ty Nguyen, Ryan Schmitt, Ryan Shute, 1:41.43; 200 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline 1:56; 200 IM 1-Nguyen 2:19; 50 Freestyle 1-Coleman 21.96; 100 Butterfly 1-Schmitt 54.71; 100 Freestyle 1-Alex Daniels 53.75; 500 Freestyle 1-Shute 4:51.8; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Daniels, Matt Jones, Aidan Jandron, Nguyen, 1:50.1.
