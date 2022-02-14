MILFORD — The Bishop Feehan High boys placed second at the South Sectional Meet Saturday, taking six events and led by seniors individual winners Ryan Shute, Nate Coleman and Erik Watka
Shute won the 200 freestyle (1:45.99) while Coleman touched first in the 200 individual medley (1:53.04) followed by Watka in second (1:58.62)
Watka took first in the 500 freestyle (4:49.42) and Coleman also won the 100 bacsktroke (:52.74)
Shute was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.60).
Feehan won the 400 freestyle relay with Watka, Ryan Schmitt, Alex Daniels and Ryan Shute clocking a 3:21. Bishop Feehan's 200 medley relay of Coleman, Shute, Schmitt and Watka also finished first in a meet-record time of 1:38.07.
In the girls meet, the Shamrocks finished seventh as senior Jill Carline won the 200 frestyle in 1:53.16 and was second in the 100 freestyle (:52.09).
Julia Pelchat placed fourth in the 50 freestyle (:25.10),
The 200 freestyle relay squad of Carline, Avary Serpa, Brooke Silvia and Maddy Fitzgerald was third (1:45.14) while Pelchat, Avary Serpa, Fitzgerald and Carline teamed up in the 400 freestyle relay to place second (3:45).