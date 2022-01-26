NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan High girls' swim team won the final event of Tuesda night's meet, the 400 freestyle relay, by a .16th of a second, to nip Seekonk High 88-87 at Wheaton College.
Seekonk Olympian Jayla Pina won two events and nearly overcame a final-leg deficit in the 400 freestyle, but Bishop Feehan Julia Pelchat touched the wall first as Bishop Feehan won the event in 3:47.56.
Jill Carline, Maddy Fitzgerald and Brooke Silvia swam the first three legs of the event for the Shamrocks, while Addison Abreu, Lydia Craft and Emily Tonino paired with Pina for a 3:47.72 time.
Pina won the 200 IM (at 2:11) by a 24-second margin and the 100 breatstroke (ats 1:11) by a 17-second margin, while swimming a leg for the first place 200 medley relay team.
Carline won the 100 freestyle (at 53.62) by a four-second margin to put Bishop Feehan in front, but Tonino won the subsequent 500 freestyle to put the Warriors in front 58-57.
Carline and Pelchat guided the Shamrocks' 200 freestyle relay team to first place as Bishop Feehan went ahead 67-62. Abreu won both the 200 freestyle (at 2:00.3) and 100 backstroke (at 1:00.6) by a two second margin. as Seekonk closed back to within 74-71 of Bishop Feehan.
Pina re-gained the led for the Warriors by winning the 100 breatstroke at 81-80, setting up the showdown in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Bishop Feehan boys received double wins from Erik Watka (100, 200 freestyles), Ryan Shute (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Ryan Schmitt (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), while winning all three relays in a 109-72 victory over Seekonk. Nate Coleman won the 200 IM and was a member of two first place relay teams, while Alex Daniels took second in two events and also was a member of two first-place relay teams.
- Flannery Miller (100 breaststroke, 200 IM), Lauren Klein (50, 100 freestyles) and Caroline Blakesley (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) each won two events for the King Philip High girls in an 88-52 Hockomock League victory over Sharon. Santo Rizzo had a pair of second-place finishes for the Warrior boys in an 88-52 loss.
- Also in the Hockomock League, Bennett Franciosi won both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while Evan Stein finished first in the 100 and 500 freestyles, but the Foxboro boys fell 81-53 to Canton. Meg Lathrop (200 IM, 100 freestyle) and Abby Gallagher (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two events, but the Foxboro girls' team bowed 97-63 to the Bulldogs.
Bishop Feehan boys 109, Seekonk 72: 200 Medley relay 1-BF (Nate Coleman, Ryan Shute, Ryan Schmitt, Erik Watka), 1:40.2; 200 Freestyle 1-Watka (BF), 2-Alex Daniels (BF), 3-Lucas Zonfrillo (S), 2:04.1; 200 IM 1-Coleman (BF), 2-Chris Strycharz (S), 3-Nick Yang (S), 1:57.9; 50 Freestyle 1-Schmitt (BF), 2-Daniels (BF), 3-Aaron Pincince (S), 24.40; Diving 1-Finn Patterson (S), 2-Spencer Deering (S), 240.6; 100 Butterfly 1-Schmitt (BF), 2-Yang (S), 3-Zonfrillo (S), 56.19; 100 Freestyle 1-Watka (BF), 2-Lucas Carvalho (S), 3-Matt Jones (BF), 50.13; 500 Freestyle 1-Shute (BF), 2-Strycharz (S), 3-DeJhan Edward (S), 4:52; 200 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Coleman, Schmitt, Daniels, Jones, 1:39.4; 100 Backstroke 1-Coleman (BF), 2-Carvalho (S), 3-Gabriel Nesbit (S), 59.03; 100 Breaststroke 1-Shute (BF), 2-Pincince (S), 3-Aidan Neary (S), 1:03.2; 400 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Watka, Divam Gupta, Daniels, Shute), 3:50.
Bishop Feehan girls 88, Seekonk 87: 200 Medley relay 1-Seekonk (Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Ella Gerardi, Lydia Craft), 1:54.3; 200 Freestyle 1-Abreu (S), 2-Katie Lancaster (BF0, 3-Brooke Silvia (BF), 2:00.3; 200 IM 1-Pina (S), 2-Karianna Cabral (BF), 3-Emma Leewenburgh (BF), 2:11; 50 Freestyle 1-Julia Pelchat (BF), 2-Craft (S), 3-Maddy Fitzgerald (BF), 25.20; Diving 1-Ashley Silveira (S), 151.3; `100 Butterfly 1-Pelchat (BF) 2-Alex Latour (BF), 3-Ella Gerardi (S), 1:01.35; 100 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline (BF), 2-Craft (S), 3-Silvia (BF), 53.62; 500 Freestyle 1-Emily Tonino (S), 2-Leewenburgh (BF), 3-Grace Baldassi (S), 6:29.8; 200 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Carline, Avery Serpa, Fitzgerald, Pelchat), 1:44.8; 100 Backstroke 1-Abreu (S), 2-Carline (BF), 3-Lancaster (BF), 1:00.67; 100 Breatstroke 1-Pina (S), 2-Latour (BF), 3-Abby Rickard (S), 1:11.34; 400 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Carline. Fitzgerald, Silva, Pelchat), 3:47.56.
Sharon boys 88, King Philip 52: Diving 1-Matt Gough; 100 Breaststroke 2-Santo Rizzo; 100 Breaststroke 2-Rizzo.
King Philip girls 86, Sharon 73: 200 medley relay 1.-O Bailey, F. Miller, C. Blakesley, L Klein 2. M. Cleasby, A. Shammas, E. Campbell, K. Makuch; 200 Freestyle 1-Carroline Blakesley, 2-Olivia Bailey; 200 IM 1-Flannery Miller; 50 Freestyle 1-Lauren Klein, 2-Alea Shammas; Diving 1-Audrey Kelley; 100 Butterfly 1-Blakesley, 2-Emily Campbell; 100 Freestyle 1-Klein, 2-Abby Lyons; 500 Freestyle 1-Maddie Cleasby; 200 Freestyle relay 2-Lyons, Cleasby, Makuch, Shamma; 100 Backstroke 1-Bailey; 100 Breaststroke 1-Miller; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Lyons, Klein, Miller, Blakesley.
Canton boys 81, Foxboro 53: 200 IM 1-Bennett Franciosi 2:18; 50 Freestyle 1-Evan Stein 37.68, 2-Matt Rochford, 3-Dylan Kelley; 100 Butterfly 1-Franciosi 1:04; 100 Freestyle 1-Stein 57.6, 2-Kelley; 100 Breaststroke 3-Rochford; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Stein, Rochford, Kelley, Franciosi 4:08.
Canton girls 97, Foxboro 63: 200 Freestyle 1-Abby Gallagher 2:13; 200 IM 1-Meg Lathrop 2:26; 50 Freestyle 3-Peyton Feldman; 100 Butterfly 2-Ava Gallagher 1:05; 100 Freestyle 1-Lathrop 59.86; 100 Backstroke 2-Ava Gallagher 1:17; 100 Breaststroke 1-Abby Gallagher 1:19.