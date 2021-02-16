MILFORD — The Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ swim teams finished third and fifth, respectively, at the Hockomock League Championship Meet Tuesday.
King Philip Regional High’s Megan Campbell stole the show by finishing first in he 500 freestyle (5:31), winning by five seconds and was second in the 200 freestyle (2:06.13) as the Warriors had the best finish among local teams in the girls’ competition, taking third place with 240 points.
Ryan Connors took second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke, while Matt Marcil had a pair of top 10 finishes as the AHS boys’ team posted 227 points to finish behind Sharon and Franklin.
Ella Lynch-Bartek won the 100 freestyle (at 57.81) by one second as the AHS girls placed fifth with 146 points. She also took sixth in the 100 backstroke, while Sydney Dorval and Natalie Konisz each had two top-10 finishes.
King Philip High’s Derek Whyte (500 freestyle, 5:14) took home a title and took second in the 200 IM for the third Warriors, while Cam Stringfellow finished second and fifth respectively in the 500 and 200 freestyles.
Foxboro High’s Bennett Franciosi took the 100 backstroke (58.22) title by six-tenths of a second, while also finishing eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Colin Monahan finished sixth in the 50 freestyle (24.69) and was a member of two top 10 relay teams for North Attleboro.
Mansfield’s Rico Palanza was second in the 100 freestyle (personal best 53.73) with the fifth-fastest time in school history and third in the 50 freestyle (24.12). For the Hornet girls, Sofia Seifert was fourth in both the 50 freestyle (personal best 27.78) and 100 breaststroke (personal best 1:18).
Hockomock League Championship Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1-Sharon 315, 2-Franklin 280.5, 3-Attleboro 227, 4-Taunton 219, 5-Canton 216, 6-Oliver Ames 203, 7-Mansfield 177, 7-Canton 161, 8-King Philip 153, 9-Milford 120.5, 10-Foxboro 114, 11-North Attleboro 68, 12-Stoughton 52.
Girls’ team scores: Franklin 394.5, 2-Oliver Ames 351, 3-King Philip 240, 4-Canton 216, 5-Attleboro 146, 5-Taunton 142, 6-Foxboro 142, 7-Mansfield 124.5, 9-Sharon 111.5, 10-Milford 110.5, 11-North Attleboro 74, 12-Stoughton 36.
Attleboro placements: Boys – 200 Medley relay 3-Marcil, R. Connors, B. Connors, Colten Mangion, 1:54.68; 200 Freestyle 10-Matt Marcil 2:08.48; 50 Freestyle 9-Marcil 26.39; 100 Butterfly 2-Ryan Connors 57.91; 100 Backstroke 4-R. Connors 1:00.48; 200 Freestyle relay 3-Marcil, R. Connors, B. Connors, Mangion,1;42.1; 100 Breaststroke 8-B. Connors 1:16.92; Girls – 200 Medley relay 5-Lynch-Bartek, Dorval, Konisz, O’Connell 2:06.69; 200 Freestyle 10-Natalie Konisz 2:16.3; 200 IM 6-Sydney Dorval 2:35.2; 50 Freestyle 10-Konisz 28.79; 100 Butterfly 9-Dorval 1:11.69; 100 Freestyle 1-Ella Lynch-Bartek 57.81; 200 Freestyle relay 3-Lynch-Bartek, O’Connell, Dorval, Konisz, 1:55.8; 100 Backstroke 6-Lynch-Bartek 1:06.95.
Foxboro placements: Boys – 200 Medley relay 8-Bennett Franciosi, Amico, Abraham Souvaiden, Marek Stone 2:07.53; 200 Freestyle 8-Franciosi 2:01.7; 50 Freestyle 5-Souvaiden 24.25; 100 Backstroke 1-Franciosi 58.22. Girls – 200 Medley relay 8-Shannon Egan, Meg Lathrop, Abby Gallagher, Gina Ouellette 2:12.6; 200 Freestyle 5-Gallagher 2:07.34; 100 Butterfly 3-Lathrop 1:03.2; 500 Freestyle 2-Gallagher 5:36, 4-Lathrop 5:43.12; 200 Freestyle relay 4-Ouellette, Gallagher, Egan, Lathrop 1:56.34; 400 Freestyle relay 8-Ouellette, Alyssa Cloherty, Abby Costa, Peyton Feldman 4:40.5.
King Philip placements: Boys — 200 Medley relay 7-Derek Whyte, Cam Stringfellow, Andrew Pham , Brendan Goff 2;06.57; 200 Freestyle 5-Stringfellow 1:59.9; 200 IM 2-Whyte 2:10.4, 7-Pham 2:24.1; 100 Butterfly 9-Pham 1:07.1; 500 Freestyle 1-Whyte 5:14.2, 2-Stringfellow 5:31.8. Girls — 200 Medley relay 4-Madelyn Cleasby, Rachel Bailer, Megan Campbell, Brianna McMaster 2:06.57; 200 Freestyle 1-Megan Campbell 2:06.13, 9-Lauren Klein 2:14.87; 200 IM 5-Cleasby 2:34.62; 50 Freestyle 5-McMaster 27.87; 100 Freestyle 6-Klein 1:01.1; 500 Freestyle 1-Campbell 5:31.4, 7-Bailer 5:54.01; 100 Backstroke 8-Cleasby 1:09.24; 100 Breaststroke 6-Bailer 1:21.58.
Mansfield placements: Boys — 100 Freestyle 2-Rico Palanza 53.73; 200 Freestyle 9-Owen Lasbury-Casey 2:05.91; 200 IM 10-Mike Deasy 2:32.01; 50 Freestyle 3-Palanza 24.12, 8-Kevin McCarthy 26.03; 100 Freestyle 10-McCarthy 58.52; 500 Freestyle 5-Lasbury-Casey 6:00; 100 Backstroke 7-David Piccirilli 1:04.35; Girls — 50 Freestyle 4-Sofia Seifert 27.78; 100 Butterfly 7-Maireed Shannon 1:08.9; 100 Breaststroke 4-Seifert 1:18.78; 200 Freestyle relay 5-Katherine Elliott, Jess Harris, Shannon, Seifert, 1:58.2; 400 Freestyle relay 9-C. Guiguis, D. Guiguis, Zajac, Elliott, 4:56.6.
North Attleboro placements: Boys – 200 Medley relay 10-Rogers, Monahan, McLoughlin, Maree, 2:22.1; 50 Freestyle 6-Colin Monahan 24.65; 400 Freestyle relay 9-Rogers, Flood, Maree, Monahan 4:459.4; Girls – 50 Freestyle 8-Roukhadze 28.50; 200 Freestyle relay 10-Roukhadze, Srinivasan, Baker, Hobson, 2:09.1; 100 Breaststroke 9-Vivian Racine 1:22.03; 400 Freestyle relay 7-Griese, Clasby, Farid, Calistra, 4:50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.