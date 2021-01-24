NORTON — The Attleboro High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams both scored victories over Mansfield High in a Hockomock League meet. The Bombardier boys gained a 103-66 verdict, while the Bombardier girls prevailed 93-74.
AHS won the 200 medley relay with Connor Coleman, Ben Connors, Ryan Connors and Matt Marcil, and the 200 freestyle relay with Matt Marcil, Ryan Connors, Ben Connors and Colton Mangion.
Ben Connors won both the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle for the Bombardiers. Ryan Connors won the 100 butterfly and took second in the 50 freestyle.
Matt Marcil won the 100 backstroke and was third in the 100 freestyle, while Coleman won the 500 freestyle and took third in the 100 backstroke.
In the boys’ meet for Mansfield, Mike Deasy won the 200 IM and took second in the 100 butterfly, while Rico Palanza won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle, both personal-best times. The duo teamed with David Piccirilli and Owen Lasbury-Casey for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
Lasbury-Casey won the 200 freestyle, while Piccirilli was second in both the 100 freesyle and 100 backstroke.
For the AHS girls’ team, Ella Lynch-Bartek (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Sydney Dorval (200 IM, 100 butterfly) each won two events. In addition, both were members of the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Natalia Kotnisz won the 200 freestyle, took second in the 100 freestyle and was a member of both first-place relay teams. Brenna O’Connell won the 50 freestyle and was a member of two first-place relay teams.
Kelly Neuendorf took second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, while Olivia Mastrandrea (200 IM) and Ally Cronin (50 freestyle) also had key second-place showings.
In the girls’ meet for Mansfield, Katherine Elliott won the 100 breaststroke and took second in the 200 freestyle. Mairead Shannon was second in both the 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke for the Hornets.
Carla Guirguis won the 500 freestyle and teamed with sister Dada, Jess Harris and Ashlyn Conley for first place in the 400 freestyle relay.
