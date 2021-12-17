NORTH ATTLEBORO — Megan Burns and Cassie Hobson each won two events, but the North Attleboro High girls’ swimming team fell 85-83 to Sharon Friday at the Hockomock YMCA in its season-opening meet.
Burns captured first place in the 200 and 500 freestyles, and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team. Hobson was first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Colin Monahan won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle (52.81), but the North boys fell 86-70 to the Eagles.
Also in the Hockomock League, the Mansfield boys and girls bowed to Franklin, 80-69 and 99-63, respectively.
For the Hornet boys, Rico Palanza was the first to finish in both the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay team with Xavier Gwynne, Jack Friedman, Neil Dalpe a nd Ryan Morley also took first place.
For the Hornet girls, Caitlyn Zajac (179.92) and Paige Pushee (140.40) went 1-2 in the diving competition, while Sofia Seifert was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke, while being a member of the second-place 200 medley relay team.
Sharon boys 86, North Attleboro 70: 50 Freestyle 1-Colin Monahan 24.03; 100 Butterfly 1-Josh Kasel 1:05.5.
Sharon girls 85, North Attleboro 83: 200 Medley relay 1-Megan Burns, Vivane Racine, Cathy Hobson, Gianna Leco, 2:13; 200 Freestyle 1-Burns 2:37; 100 Butterfly 1-Cassie Hobson 1:09.6; 500 Freestyle 1-Burns 6:54; 100 Backstroke 1-Hobson 1:10.5.
