CANTON — The Mansfield High swim team lost both of its meets to Canton High on Wednesday night at Blue Hills Regional Pool.
The Mansfield boys fell by a score of 95-64 while the Hornet girls lost 90-72.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CANTON — The Mansfield High swim team lost both of its meets to Canton High on Wednesday night at Blue Hills Regional Pool.
The Mansfield boys fell by a score of 95-64 while the Hornet girls lost 90-72.
Leading the Hornets in the boys’ pool was Xavier Gwynne, who won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Finishing with a runner-up spot in the 200 IM was Jack Friedman with a personal best. He was also second in the 100 butterfly.
Neil Dalpe (100 backstroke) and Trevor Schwartz (50 free) placed third in their respective events. Both the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay teams placed second for the Mansfield boys.
For the girls, Mansfield was led by Addison MacDonald’s top spots in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
MacDonald improved her all-time standing in the 500 free for Mansfield High, which ranks her second.
Finishing as a runner-up for Mansfield was Katherine Elliot in the 200 IM. She was also third in the 100 backstroke.
Taking third along with Elliott was Courtney Croak in the 200 free and Clara Schreiber in the 200 IM. Mansfield’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams both placed second.