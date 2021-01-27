NORTON — In a virtual Catholic Conference League meet with St. Mary’s of Lynn, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams posted 129-50 victories over the Spartans.
In the boys’ victory, Erik Watka won both the 200 (1:58.9) and 500 (5:05) freestyle events, Ryan Campbell was first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.6) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.2), while Ryan Schmitt won the 100 freestyle (53.96), took second in the 200 freestyle and a member of the first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
In the girls’ victory, Skylar Pemberton won the 50 freestyle (26.47) and 100 butterfly (1:05.6). Katy Hornsleth won the 500 freestyle (6:08) and 100 breaststroke (1:27), while Jill Carline won both the 100 freestyle (56.28) and 100 backstroke (1:05.4), both being members of the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Bishop Feehan boys 129, St. Mary’s, Lynn 50: 200 Medley relay 1-BF (Campbell, T. Nguyen, Sullivan, Daniels), 1:52.46; 200 Freestyle 1-Erik Watka (BF), 2-Ryan Schmitt (BF), 3-Matt Jones (BF), 1:57.98; 200 IM 1-Alex Daniels (BF), 2-Ryan Sullivan (BF), 3-James Elliott (BF), 2:26.4; 50 Freestyle 1-Tyler Nguyen (BF), 2-Dan Nguyen (BF), 25.15; 100 Butterfly 1-Ryan Campbell (BF), 2-T. Nguyen (BF), 1:01.64; 100 Freestyle 1-Ryan Schmitt (BF), 2-Sullivan (BF), 3-Elliott (BF), 53.96; 500 Freestyle 1-Watka (BF), 5:05; 200 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Sullivan, T. Nguyen, Schmitt, Watka), 1:42.4; 100 Backstroke 2-Daniels (BF), 3-D. Nguyen (BF), 1:07.9; 100 Breaststroke 1-Campbell (BF)l 2-Aidan Jandron (BF), 3-Dan Conroy (BF), 1:17.2; 400 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Watka, Schmitt, Daniels, Elliott), 3:50.5.
Bishop Feehan girls 129, St. Mary’s, Lynn 50: 200 Medley relay 1-BF (Matte, Hunter, Pemberton, Carline, 2:05.8; 200 Freestyle 1-Maddy Fitzgerald (BF), 2-Emma Leewenburgh (BF), 3-Eva Church (BF), 2:28; 200 IM 1-Brooke Silvia (BF), 2-Julia Hunter (BF), 3-Katie Lancaster (BF), 2:29.8; 50 Freestyle 1-Skylar Pemberton (BF), 2-Bri Matte (BF), 3-Isabella Wehbe (BF), 26.47; 100 Butterfly 1-Pemberton (BF), 2-Ananya Aggarwal (F), 1:05.6; 100 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline (BF), 2-Matte (BF), 3-Leewenburgh (BF), 56.28; 500 Freestyle 1-Katy Hornsleth (BF), 2-Hunter (BF), 6:08.9; 200 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Silvia, Matte, Fitzgerald, Hornsleth), 1:58; 100 Backstroke 1-Carline (BF), 2-Hunter (BF), 3-Aggarwal (BF), 1:05.4; 100 Breaststroke 1-Hornsleth (BF), 2-Alexa Latour (BF), 3-Megan Wells (BF), 1:27; 400 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Carline, Silvia, Leewenburgh, Pemberton), 4:07.6.
