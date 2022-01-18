NORTON — Senior Nate Coleman shattered his own school record in the 50-meter freestyle in addition to placing in four other events as the Bishop Feehan High co-ed swim team claimed a 107-66 victory over Bishop Stang High in a Catholic Central League meet Monday night at Wheaton College.
Coleman broke his own record by four-tenths of a second at 21.63 after having erased the previous Shamrock standard earlier this season, set by Bishop Feehan coach Jackson Perry.
Coleman also broke the minute mark in winning the 100 backstroke (54,37) and was a member of the first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Senior Erik Watka (200 IM, 100 freestyle) and Ryan Shute (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two events for the Shamrocks.
Jill Carline won the 500 freestyle (5;20.3) by a 55-second margin.
- In a South Coast Conference meet, Chris Strycharz won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 200 IM for Seekonk in an 88-55 win over the Apponequet boys’ team. Jayla Pina dominated the 50 and 500 freestyles for the Warrior girls’ team in a 94-59 victory. Lydia Craft (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle) won two events.
Bishop Feehan 107, Bishop Stang 66: 200 Medley relay 1-Ryan Shute, Erik Watka, Ryan Schmitt, Alex Daniels, 1:46.7; 200 Freestyle 1-Shuite 1:49.03, 2-Karianna Cabral;l 200 IM 1-Watka 2:02; 2:00.2; 50 Freestyle 1-Nate Coleman 21.63, 2-Jill Carline; 100 Butterfly 1-Schmitt 56.87, 2-Julia Pelchatl 100 Freestyle 1-Watka 50.34; 500 Freestyle 1-Carline 5;20.34, 2-Daniels; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Coleman, Schmitt, Daniels, Matt Jones, 1:43.7; 100 Backstroke 1-Coleman 54.37; 100 Breaststroke 1-Shute 1:03.85, 2-Brooke Silvia; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Coleman, Schmitt, Shute, Watka 3:28.
Seekonk boys 88, Apponequet 55: 200 Medley relay 1-Luke Carvalho, Nick Yang, Chris Strycharz, Finn Patterson, 1:56; 200 Freestyle 2-Noah Tadrso; 200 IM 2-Strychartz; 50 Freestyle 1-Patterson 25.09; 100 Butterfly 2-Yang; 100 Freestyle 2-Aaron Pincence; 500 Freestyle 2-Yang; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Patterson, DeJahn Edward, Lucas Zonfrillo, Pincence, 2:04; 100 Backstroke 1-Carvalho 1:09.89; 100 Breaststroke 1-Strychartz 1:08.9; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Carvalho, Pincence, Yang, Strycharz, 3:56.
Seekonk girls 94, Apponequet 59: 200 Medley relay 1-Addison Abreau, Jayla Pina, Emily Tonino, Lydia Craft, 2:00; 200 Freestyle 1-Craft 2:03.1; 200 IM 1-Tonino 2:32, 2-Hannah Baldassi; 50 Freestyle 1-Pina 25.39, 2-Abreau; 100 Butterfly 2-Grace Baldassi; 100 Freestyle 1-Abreau 56.7; 500 Freestyle 1-Pina 5:29; 200 Freestsyle relay 1-Craft, Pina, Ella Gerardi, Abreau, 1:49.9; 100 Backstroke 1-Craft 1:02.7; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Gerardi, G. Baldassi, H. Baldassi, Tonino, 4:22.