BOSTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls girls swim teams dominated the Division 1 MIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships held at Boston University this weekend.
The Shamrock boys placed third in the team standings as Nate Coleman and Ryan Shute both won a pair of state titles while the Shamrock girls were led by Jill Carline’s state crowns in the 100 and 200 freestyles. It marked the first time in over 16 years that Bishop Feehan’s boys had two double winners at an MIAA state meet.
For the Feehan boys, Coleman won the 200 IM in a time of 1:51.10, breaking his school record and earning All America consideration with Erik Watka fifth with a season-best 1:56.95. Coleman also took first in the 100 backstroke with a personal best, and team record, :51.52. Shute won the 200 freestyle in 1:42.74 and the 500 freestyle with a lifetime best of 4:37.82.
The senior team of Coleman, Shute, Ryan Schmitt, and Watka placed first in the 200 medley relay in a new school record of 1:36.12.
In the girls’ meet, Carline finished first in both the 200 freestyle (1:52.05) and the 100 freestyle (51.31). Junior Julia Pelchat took home first place in the 50 free (24.36) and finished second behind Carline in the 100 free (52.88). Carline and Pelchat teamed up with Brooke Silvia and sophomore Maddy Fitzgerald to take third in the 200 free relay (1:41.78).
“They all really performed so well,” Bishop Feehan coach Jackson Perry said. “Jill has been a great leader all four years. I couldn’t be more proud of her and the girls.”
For the Attleboro girls, Zuri Ferguson was the star of the show. She won the state title in the 100 backstroke (54.10) to qualify her for All-American status, finishinf 3.34 seconds ahead of the second place swimmer.
“Her dedication to the team has not gone unnoticed,” Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said. “Attleboro High School is so fortunate that she made a commitment to our team and took a day off from US Swimming to bring home the State Title. She made a commitment to our high school team and always put us first”.
Division 2 girls standouts were Seekonk’s Addison Abreu (2:09.37) and Jayla Pina (2:10.00) finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 individual medley. Foxboro’s Megan Lathrop placed fifth in the 100 yard butterfly (1:02.46), while Ally Jacques of Norton finished fifth in the 100 yard free (56.37).
Attleboro High’s Ryan Connors placed fifth in the 100 buterfly in :53.12, breaking a school record that was set back in 2012 by Owen Wright (:53.17).
In the Division 2 boys meet, Seekonk’s Finn Patterson starred with a fourth-place finish in the one meter dive (271.87), and Foxboro’s Bennett Franciosi grabbed third-place honors in the 500 yard freestyle (5:10.32).