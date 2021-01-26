NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls’ swimming teams dominated their Catholic Central Conference meets in posting victories over Bishop Stang High and St. Mary’s of Lynn.
For the Shamrock girls, Jill Carline won both the 200 freestyle (2:02) and 100 butterfly (1:01.8) in the 102-58 victories. Julia Pelchat won both the 100 breaststroke (1:16) and 50 freestyle (26.5), while Skylar Pemberton was the first to finish in both the 100 backstroke (1:06.2) and 200 IM (2:24).
In the boys’ meet, Bishop Feehan took 104-64 decisions. Erik Watka won both the 200 IM (2:04) and 100 freestyle (51.0), Ryan Schmitt won both the 50 freestyle (24.0) and 100 butterfly (58.06), while Nate Coleman was the first to finish in both the 200 freestyle (1:54.4) and 100 backstroke (59.69).
Bishop Feehan boys 104, Bishop Stang 64: 200 Medley relay 1-BF (Coleman, Watka, Schmitt, Campbell), 1:51.7; 200 Freestyle 1-Nate Coleman (BF), 2-Alex Daniels (BF), 3-Dan Nguyen (BF), 1:54.4; 50 ; 200 IM 1-Erik Watka (BF), 2-Tyler Nguyen (BF),3-Aidan Jandron (BF), 2:04.8; Freestyle 1-Ryan Schmitt (BF), 2-Ryan Campbell (BF), 3-James Elliott (BF), 24.0; 100 Butterfly 1-Schmitt (BF), 2-Ryan Sullivan (BF), 3-none, 57.9; 100 Freestyle 1-Watka (BF), 2-Daniels (BF), 3-Jandron (BF), 51.03; 500 Freestyle 1-Campbell (BF), 2-Sullivan (BF), 5:39.7; 200 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Daniels, Tyler Nguyen, Elliott, Schmitt), 1:46.5; 100 Backstroke 1-Coleman (BF), 2-Elliott (BF), 3-Conroy (BS), 59.1; 100 Breaststroke 1-T. Nguyen (BF), 2-D. Nguyen (BF), 3-none, 1:08.7; 400 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Coleman, Sullivan, Campbell, Watka), 3:45.9.
Bishop Feehan girls 102, Bishop Stang 58: 200 Medley relay 1-BF (Carline, Pelchat, Pemberton, Matte), 2:03.7; 200 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline (BF), 2-Katy Hornsleth (BF), 3-Agaarwal (BS) 2:02.7; 200 IM 1-Skylar Pemberton (BF), 2-Bri Matte (BF), 3-Leewenburgh (BS), 2:24; 50 Freestyle 1-Julia Pelchat (BF), 2-Maddy Fitzgerald (BF), 3-Alexa Latour (BF), 26.5; 100 Butterfly 1-Carline (BF), 2-Latour (BF), 3-Thomas (BS), 1:01.8; 100 Freestyle -Brooke Silvia (BF), 2-Fitzgerald (BF), 3-Whebe (NBS), 1:03.2; 500 Freestyle 1-Hornsleth (BF), 2-Leewenburgh (BS), 3-Agaarwal (BS), 6:10; 200 Freestyle relay 1-BF (Latour, Matte, Silvia, Hornsleth), 1:58.1; 100 Backstroke 1-Pemberton (BF), 2-Matte (BF), 3-Lancaster (BF), 1:06.2; 100 Breaststroke 1-Pelchat (BF), 2-Silvia (BF), 3-Hunter (BS), 1:16.
