NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ swim team split its season-opening tri-meet at Wheaton College on Monday, defeating Mansfield High 71-30, but falling to Norton High, 53-4.
Norton's Sadie him set the school 6-dive diving record in her first high school competition, scoring 205.3 to beat everyone. In the 200 medley relay Sarah Pescod, Mattia McIntyre, Brooke Carline and Ally Jacques clocked a time of 1:57.60 for first to beat the school record as well, beating the prior time of 1:58.48 from 2017's TVL champion tadem.
Bishop Feehan's Jordan Silvia qualified for the MIAA state meet with wins in the 200 IM and 100 breastroke. Julia Pelchat also qualified for state in the 100 freestyle, taking first with teammate Maddy Fitzgerald coming in as the runner-up. Maddy Fitzgerald was the third individual qualifier for state on the Shamrocks, winning the 50 freestyle with Avary Serpa coming in as the runner-up.
Serpa, Fitzgerald, Silvia and Pelchat qualified together in the 200 free relay, and the 400 free relay of Serpa, Kari Cabral, Hazel Thomas and Pelchat earned a MIAA sectional spot with their finish.
The Shamrock boys defeated Mansfield, 92-70, as Brian Parkinson won two events in his freshman debut, taking the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke to qualify for sectionals. In total, the Shamrock boys won 11 of 12 events, including two wins each by Alex Daniels (50 free, 500 free) and freshman Antonio Morabito (200 free, 100 free).
The Mansfield girls took a first-place time of 2:20.62 in the 200 IM from Addison MacDonald in their 75-27 loss to Norton. She went on to win the 200 IM and 500 freestyle in the meet against Feehan, and took second in the 500 free (5:30.12) against Norton.
Katherine Elliott placed second in the 100 breaststroke against Norton. Caitlyn Zajac placed second overall in diving against Norton and Feehan, and earned a sectionals and state qualifying score of 199.45.
On the boys side for Mansfield, Xavier Gwynne earned first against Feehan with a time of 1:02.23 in the 200 fly, and took second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:27.76. Both were personal bests.
Jack Friedman placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:09.42) and took second in the 500 freestyle. Also taking second in the 100 breaststroke was Neil Dalpe.