NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ swim team split its season-opening tri-meet at Wheaton College on Monday, defeating Mansfield High 71-30, but falling to Norton High, 53-4.

Norton's Sadie him set the school 6-dive diving record in her first high school competition, scoring 205.3 to beat everyone. In the 200 medley relay Sarah Pescod, Mattia McIntyre, Brooke Carline and Ally Jacques clocked a time of 1:57.60 for first to beat the school record as well, beating the prior time of 1:58.48 from 2017's TVL champion tadem.