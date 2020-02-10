CAMBRIDGE — The Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High and the Warriors of Seekonk High delivered sterling individual performances to take the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively, during the MIAA Girls’ South Sectional Championship Meet at MIT.
Sophomore Jayla Pina of Seekonk High sparkled individually by winning the 100 freestyle (53.47), entering the event as the No. 4 seed, taking second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.9), and being a member of the third-place 200 freestyle relay team.
Similarly, a sophomore, Jill Carline, carried the banner for Bishop Feehan, taking second in the 100 backstroke (59.34) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.18), while freshman Julia Pelchat captured fourth place in the 50 freestyle (25.12) and clocked a 1:13 time in the 100 breaststroke.
Coach Kathy White’s Bishop Feehan High boys’ team was second only to Natick (197) by totaling 191 points. Ryan Shute (4:47.8) and Erik Watka (4:45.52) went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle for the Shamrocks. Watka (1:58.6) and Nate Coleman (1:59.52) went 2-3 in the 200 individual medley. The Shamrocks began the meet on a winning note, as Watka anchored the first-place 200 medley relay team (1:39).
The Seekonk High boys’ team finished 13th overall, as Blake Anderson took third in the 50 freestyle and Rob Strycharz was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Derek Whyte captured sixth place in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke for the Warriors of King Philip.
The King Philip Warrior girls’ team finished 13th in the field, having Cate DiGiacomo, Jess Sullivan and Meg Campbell as members of both the top-10 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Campbell took eighth place in the 500 freestyle, while Morgan Sachleben had a personal-best time in the 100 breaststroke, clipping two seconds, to take the No. 12 spot.
For Attleboro High, the Lynch-Bartek sisters both finished among the top 15, while also being members of the states-qualifying 4x400 relay team (4:03.7). Jackie Lynch-Bartek (100 breaststroke, 1:10.7) and Ella Lynch-Bartek (100 freestyle, 58.03) both had personal-best times in finishing seventh and 13th, respectively. Ella Lynch-Bartek (58.8), Jackie Lynch-Bartek (58.33), Faith Morrison (1:03.8) and Brenna O’Connell (1:02.7) each had a personal-best time for the relay team.
For Norton High, Lancer sophomore Anna Pescod, the No. 8 seed in the 100 butterfly, took seventh place, and the as the No. 18 seed in the 200 IM, captured the No. 13 spot, both with personal-best times.
Foxboro High freshman Abby Gallagher had top-21 showings in both the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley, taking four seconds off of her season-best times in each event.
MIAA South Sectional Girls’ Championship Meet
At MIT, Cambridge
Team scores: 1-Duxbury 323, 2-Cohasset 215, 3-Oliver Ames 195.5, 4-Bishop Feehan 145, 5-Seekonk 143.
Attleboro placements: 100 Breaststroke 7-Jackie Lynch-Bartek 1:10.77; 100 Freestyle 13-Ella Lynch Bartek 58.03; 4x400 relay 16-E. Lynch-Bartek, Faith Morrison, Brenna O’Connell, J. Lynch-Bartek 4:03.7; 200 Freestyle 20-J. Lynch-Bartek 2:07.5; 50 Freestyle 22-E. Lynch-Bartek 26.55).
Bishop Feehan placements: 200 Medley relay 6-Brianna Matte, Mary Patriarca, Skylar Pemberton, Jill Carline, 1:56.26; 200 IM 14-Skylar Pemberton 2:20.44; 50 Freestyle 4-Julia Pelchat 25.12; Diving 8-Alexis Gaulin 345.45; 100 Butterfly 6-Jill Carline 1:00.18; 100 Freestyle 10-Pemberton 56.55; 500 Freestyle 15-Katy Hornsleth 5:42.53; 200 Freestyle relay 6-Mary Patriarca, Kailtyn DaCosta, Pemberton, Pelchat, 1:44.88; 100 Backstroke 2-Carline 59.34; 100 Breaststroke 14-Pelchat 1:13.6; 400 Freestyle relay 8-Hornsleth, Alexa Latour, Pelchat, Carline, 3:53.
Seekonk placements: 200 Medley relay 3-Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Natalie Kach, Korryn Cartwright, 1:52.87; 200 IM 6-Abreu 2:14.49; 100 Butterfly 5-Korryn Cartwright 1:001.17; 100 Freestyle 1-Pina 53.47; 200 Freestyle relay 3-Cartwright, Pina, Abreu, Kach; 100 Backstroke 9-Abreu 1:01.65, 11-Cartwright 1:02.46; 100 Breaststroke 2-Pina 1:06.09; 400 Freestyle relay 9-Abigail Tenreiro, Emily Rieben, Isabella Gerardi, Kach, 4:04.32.
Foxboro placements: 200 Freestyle 16-Abby Gallagher 2:05.4, 19-Meghan Lathrop 2:07.3; 200 IM 21-Gallagher 2:24.
Norton placements: 200 IM 13-Anna Pescod 2:19; 100 Butterfly 7-Pescod 1:59.
King Philip placements: 500 Freestyle 8-Megan Campbell 5:27.8; 200 Freestyle relay 10-Cate DiGiacomo, Bri McMaster, Jess Sullivan, Campbell 1:47.22; 400 Freestyle relay 9-DiGiaco,o, Sullivan, Morgan Sachleben, Campbell 1:47.22; 100 Breaststroke 12-Sachleben 1:12.8.
MIAA South Sectional Boys’ Championship Meet
At MIT, Cambridge
Team scores: 1-Natick 197, 2-Bishop Feehan 191, 3-Framingham 186, 4-Ashland 180, 5-Nantucket 176, 14-Seekonk 76, 17-King Philip 35.
Bishop Feehan placements: 200 Medley Relay 1-Nate Coleman, Ty Nguyen, Ryan Shute, Erik Watka, 1:39.52; 200 Freestyle 4-Ryan Shute 1:47.05; 200 IM 2-Watka 1:58.6, 3-Coleman 1:59.52, 15-Ty Nguyen 2:09.0; 100 Butterfly 15-Ryan Schmitt 56.17, 16-Ryan Sullivan 56.29; 500 Freestyle 1-Shute 4:47.88, 2-Watka 4:55.52; 200 Freestyle relay 11-Nguyen, Roman Donoghue, Schmitt, Sullivan 1:35.76; 100 Backstroke 3-Coleman 53.71; 100 Breaststroke 12-Nguyen 1:04.08; 400 Freestyle relay 4-Coleman, Sullivan, Shute, Watka 3:19.34.
King Philip placements: 500 Freestyle 8-Cam Stringfellow 5:13.9; 100 Butterfly 6-Derek Whyte 54.36; 100 Backstroke 8-Whyte 57.12; 400 Freestyle relay 20-Stringfellow, Andrew Pham, Jake Hokanson, Whyte 3:36.36; 200 IM 19-Hokanson 2:11.8.
Mansfield placements: 200 Freestyle relay 22-Aiden Schwartz, Rico Palanza, Owen Lasbury, Mike Peel.
Seekonk placements: 200 IM 9-Rob Strycharz 2:02.93; 50 Freestyle 3-Blake Anderson 22.22; 100 Freestyle 11-Anderson 51.14; 500 Freestyle 11-Chris Strycharz 5:21.12; 100 Breaststroke 4-R. Strycharz 1:01.23; Diving 5-Finn Paterson, 11-Spencer Deerling, 12-Matt Boutin; 200 Freestyle relay 10-C. Strycharz, R. Strycharz, Paterson, Anderson, 1:36.56; 400 Freestyle relay 10-Anderson, C. Strycharz, Paterson, R. Strycharz 3:36.5.
