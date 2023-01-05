NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan High swim team split its meet with New Bedford High on Wednesday night with the Shamrock boys prevailing 94-74 and the girls losing 93-92 at Wheaton College's Jonathan Lederhouse Natatorium.

The Feehan boys were led by Alex Daniels' wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The Shamrock boys also took first in the 200 medley relay, anchored by Daniels.