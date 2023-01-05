NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan High swim team split its meet with New Bedford High on Wednesday night with the Shamrock boys prevailing 94-74 and the girls losing 93-92 at Wheaton College's Jonathan Lederhouse Natatorium.
The Feehan boys were led by Alex Daniels' wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The Shamrock boys also took first in the 200 medley relay, anchored by Daniels.
Feehan had two 200 freestyle relay teams go first and second, Aidan Neary took first in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 100 freestyle for the Shamrocks while Antonio Morabito won the 500 free and Brian Parkinson won the 200 free.
Bishop Feehan's girls team was led by Julia Pelchat's win in the 200 IM and second-place finish in the 100 butterfly. She qualified for the MIAA state tournament in both events and swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 free relay.
Brooke Silvia placed first in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, earning a sectional spot with her finish in the 200 freestyle. Maddy Fitzgerald was second in the 100 free, earning a sectional spot, and took third in the 100 breaststoke.
Avary Serpa and Emma Leeuwenbrugh were first and second in the 500 freestyle, respectively. Serpa also won the 50 free and Leeuwenbrugh took third in the 200 IM. Both joined Silva and Pelchat on Feehan's first-place 400 freestyle relay team.