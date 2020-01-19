FALL RIVER — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ swimming teams extended their winning streaks to five and four meets, respectively, with victories over Bishop Connolly-Coyle-Cassidy.
Ryan Schmitt (50 freestyle), Erik Watka (100 butterfly) and Ryan Shute (100 freestyle) all came through with strong performances for the Shamrock boys’ team in a 65-20 victory.
Alexa Latour finished first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley for the Shamrock girls’ in a 56-36 victory.
- Meg Campbell and Morgan Sachlaben each won two events, but the King Philip Regional girls suffered an 89-81 loss to Franklin in a Hockomock League meet. Campbell finished fist in the 200 freestyle by a five-second margin and the 500 freestyle by a six-second margin Sachlaben won both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, the duo also being members of two-first place relay teams. Kayla Schubert qualified for the sectional meet and with Morgan Poppenberger went 1-2 in diving.
Derek Whyte finished first in both the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke (by six seconds) but the KP boys’ team were dealt a 102-67 setback,
Franklin boys 102, King Philip 67: 200 Freestyle 1-Cam Stringfellow 2:03; 500 Freestyle 1-Derek Whyte 50.38; 100 Backstroke 1-Whyte 58.78; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Andrew Pham, John Dionis, Stringfellow, Whyte 3:46.
Franklin girls 89, King Philip 81: 200 Medley relay 1-Bailey., Sachlaben, Sullivan, DiGiacomo 2:05; 200 Freestyle 1-Meg Campbell 2:04.6; 200 IM 1-Sachlaben 2:24.5; 500 Freestyle 1-Campbell 5:53.2; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Sullivan, Kleim, McMaster, DiGiacomo, 2:03.7; 100 Backstroke 1-Olivia Bailey 1:07; 100 Breaststroke 1-Sachlaben 1:17.1; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Kleim, Sachlaben, Bailey, Campbell 3:59.5.
Bishop Feehan boys 60, Bishop Connolly-Coyle Cassidy 25: 200 Medley relay 1-Campbell, Watka, Schmitt, Donoghue- 1:46.87; 200 Freestyle 1-Aiden Pereira 2:15.12; 200 IM 1-Roman Donoghue 2:21.03; 50 Freestyle 1-Ryan Schmitt 25.60; 100 Butterfly 1-Erik Watka 57.62; 100 Freestyle 1-Ryan Shute 52.41; 500 Freestyle 1-Nate Coleman 5:18.62; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Galipeau, Daniels, Pereira, Schmitt 1:44.5.
Bishop Feehan girls 56, Bishop Connolly-Coyle-Cassidy 36: 200 Medley relay 1-Carline, Patriarca, Pelchat, Pemberton 2:02.17; 200 Freestyle 1-Julia Pelchat 2:07.84; 200 IM 1-Alexa Latour 2:35.06; 50 Freestyle 1-Mary Patriarca 28.13; 100 Butterfly 1-Skylar Pemberton 1:04.63; 100 Freestyle 1-Katy Hornsleth 1:01.68; 500 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline 5:35.07; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Blanchard, Fry, Hornsleth, Matte 1:58.63; 100 Backstroke 1-Latour 1:08.78
