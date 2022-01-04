LAKEVILLE — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ swim teams both captured victories over Apponequet High Tuesday in a non-league meet.
Ryan Shute (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle), Nate Coleman (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) and Ryan Schmitt (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) all captured pairs of wins for the Shamrock boys’ team (3-0) in an 84-47 victory over the Lakers.
Senior Jill Carline (200 IM, 100 butterfly) along with juniors Brooke Silvia (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Julia Pelchat (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two events for the Shamrock girls’ team (2-1) in an 87-55 win over the Lakers.
Bishop Feehan boys 84, Apponequet 47: 200 Medley relay 1-Ryan Shute, Nate Coleman, Ryan Schmitt, Erik Watka, 1:45.98; 200 IM 1-Shute 2:02.5, 2-Watka; 50 Freestyle 1-Schmitt 24.95, 2-Alex Daniels; 100 Butterfly 1-Coleman 59.52; 100 Freestyle 1-Watka 52.29, 2-Ty Nguyen; 500 Freestyle 1-Shute 4:57.9; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Watka, Schmitt, Daniels, Nguyen 1:39.9; 100 Backstroke 1-Schmitt 1:06.9; 100 Breaststroke 1-Coleman 1:04.6.
Bishop Feehan girls 87, Apponequet 55: 200 Medley relay 1-Avary Serpa, Brooke Silvia, Alexa Latour, Maddie Fitzgerald, 2:07.7; 200 Freestyle 1-Silvia 2:11.8; 200 IM 1-Jill Carline 2:17.4; 50 Freestyle 1-Fitzgerald 28.22, 2-Serpa; 100 Butterfly 1-Carline 1:01.2; 100 Freestyle 1-Julia Pelchat 57.49, 2-Katie Lancaster, 3-Avery Thomas; 500 Freestyle 1-Emma Leeuwenberg 6:30.4; 200 Freestyle 1-Carline, Silvia, Fitzgerald, Pelchat, 1:49.6; 100 Backstsroke 1-Silvia 1:08.5; 100 Breaststroke 1-Pelchat 1:14.1; 400 Freestyle relay 1-carline, Karianna Cabral, Serpa, Pelchat 4:02.4.
