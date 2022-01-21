NORTON -- Zuri Ferguson won a pair of individual events, rewriting the Bombardiers' 100 butterfly record as the Attleboro High girls' swim team scored a 90-61 victory over Mansfield High Thursday night in a Hockomock League meet at Wheaton College.
Ferguson clipped two seconds off of the 100 butterfly record to 59.56 record, from the previous standard of 1:01.2. and also won the 200 individual medley, qualifying for the MIAA State Meet in both events. She was also a member of the first place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teamsfor AHS (3-2) with Caroline Lynch-Bartek, who finished first in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Mansfield senior captain Sofia Seifert won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke with personal best times to qualify for the sectional meet in the 50 freestyle and clock the fifth-fastest time in school history in the breaststroke The Hornets had 11 personal best performances.
- The Attleboro boys extended their unbeaten streak to five meets with an 85-66 decision. The Bombardiers swept the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle events. Captain Alex Harrop won the 100 butterfly, while Ryan Connors qualified for the Division 1 Meet in winning the 100 freetyle and MIAA State Meet in winning the 100 backstroke. Mansfield Rico Palanza won the 50 freestyle and clocked the fourth fastest 100 freestyle time in school history in taking second place. Xavier Gwynne won the 200 IM and had a personal best time in the 100 freestyle. Palanza and Gwynne were both members of the first place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Attleboro boys 85, Mansfield 66: 200 Medley relay 1-Msf. (Xavier Gwynne, Ryan Morley, Rico Palanza, Kevin McCarthy; 200 Freestyle 1-Andrew Greaves (A), 2-Kevin McCarthy (M); 50 Freestyle 1-Rico Palanza (M), 2-Ben Connors (A); 200 IM 1-Xavier Gwynne (M); 100 Butterfly 1-Alex Harrop (A); 100 Freestyle 2-Palanza (M), 3-McCarthy (M); 500 Freestylke 1-Connor Coleman (A); 100 Breaststroke 1-Ben Connors (A); 100 Backstroke 2-Gwynne (M); 200 Freestyle relay 1-Msf. (McCarthy, Neil Dalpe, Gwynne, Palanza); 400 Freestyle relay 1-AHS (Harrop, Matt Brewster, Greaves, Zach Dorrance).
Attleboro girls 90, Mansfield 61: 200 Medley relay 1-AHS (Ella Lynch-Bartek, Sydney Dorval, Zuri Ferguson, Caroline Lynch-Bartek, 2-Msf. (Caroline Dalton, Sofia Seifert, Katherine Elliott, Carla Guirguis; 200 IM 1- Ferguson (A), 2-Katherine Elliott (M); 100 Butterfly 1-Ferguson 59.56; 200 Freetyle relay 1-AHS (Genny Chase, Lily Boedecker, Brenna O'Connell, Kotnisz); 400 Freestyle relay 1-Natalia Kotnisz, C. Lynch-Bartek, E. Lynch-Bartek, Ferguson; 50 Freestyle 1-Seifert (M); 200 Freestyle 1-C. Lynch-Bartek (A), 3-Dana Guirguis (M); 500 Freestyle 1-C. Lynch-Bartek (A), 3-Guirguis (M); 50 Freestyle 1-Seifert (M)); 100 Breaststroke 2-Elliott (M);