RANDOLPH — The Foxboro High swim team defeated Stoughton High in both the boys and girls meets Monday night at Randolph Community Pool. The Foxboro boys rolled to a 74-61 win while the Warrior girls cruised 71-22.

The Foxboro boys won seven events, starting with the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.21 to beat Stoughton by more than 20 seconds.