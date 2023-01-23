RANDOLPH — The Foxboro High swim team defeated Stoughton High in both the boys and girls meets Monday night at Randolph Community Pool. The Foxboro boys rolled to a 74-61 win while the Warrior girls cruised 71-22.
The Foxboro boys won seven events, starting with the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.21 to beat Stoughton by more than 20 seconds.
Evan Stein won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.40 after swimming a leg in the 200 medley relay. He was also part of the first-place 200 free relay, which won in 1:48.23, and won the the 100 butterfly at 1:05.07.
Josh Netson won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.75. Bennett Francoisi took the 200 individual medley in 2:17.38 and Matthew Rochford won the 500 freestyle by more than two minutes at 6:21.83.
In the girls meet, the Warriors won all but two events against a Stoughton team with just two competing swimmers.
The Warriors won the 200 medley relay at 2:10.47. and the 400 free relay at 4:24.44. Foxboro also won the 200 freestyle medley (2:30.25) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:24.44) while the 200 free and 400 free relays were exhibition, along with the 100 backstroke.
All other events were scoring events where the Warriors scored points.
Winning races against a competing swimmer was Abby Gallagher in the 200 individual medley (2:28.51) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.16).