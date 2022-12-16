MILFORD — The Foxboro High boys and girls swim teams dropped both of their meets against Milford High Friday, with the Warrior boys losing 69-40 and the girls losing 87-71.

Foxboro’s boys took first in the 400 yard free relay, clocking a time of 4:38.26. Seth SanBento, Matthew Rochford, Dylan Kelley and Josh Netson was the relay tandem for the Warriors.