MILFORD -- The Foxboro High boys and girls swim teams dropped both of their meets against Milford High Friday, with the Warrior boys losing 69-40 and the girls losing 87-71.
Foxboro's boys took first in the 400 yard free relay, clocking a time of 4:38.26. Seth SanBento, Matthew Rochford, Dylan Kelley and Josh Netson was the relay tandem for the Warriors.
Rochford also won the 100 breaststroke, finishing at a time of 1:26.72.
The Foxboro girls had a win in the 200 medley relay as Darrah Bertumen, Abby Gallagher, Molly Lockwood and Ava Gallagher clocked a time of 2:10.80. The same four also won the 400 free relay.
Ava Gallagher alo was first in the 200 free (2:09.41), narrowly edging out her sister Abby in second at a time of 2:09.73. Ava also won the 100 fly at 1:04.87 in an MIAA state-qualifying time.
Abby Gallagher won the 500 free, finishing at 5:40.88 to qualify for the MIAA state meet. Bertumen won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:17.50.
Lockwood won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:40.36.