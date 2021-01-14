MILFORD — Attleboro High freshmen brothers, Ryan and Ben Connors, led the Bombardier boys’ swim team to victory in its Hockomock League season opener with a 117-42 victory over Milford High.
Ryan Connors won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly for the Bombardiers, while Ben Connors took first place in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
The pair combined with Matt Marcil and Zach Dorrance to win the 200 medley relay.
Matt Marcil won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 100 freestyle. Colton Mangion won the 500 freestyle and teamed with Alex Harrop, Dylan Nisbet and Colton Mangion to win the 400 freestyle relay..
The Bombardier girls suffered a 79-77 loss to the Scarlet Hawks. Ella Lynch-Bartek won both the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle and teamed with Brenna O’Connell, Natalia Konisz and Sydney Dorval to win the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Dorval won the 200 IM and took second in the 100 butterfly. Konisz, a freshman, won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle, while Eleanor Graber was the first to finish in the 100 breaststroke.
