FRANKLIN -- Santo Rizzo won the 500 freestyle, while Dylan Morrison captured second place in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events, but the King Philip High boys' swimming team suffered an 82-60 loss to Franklin High Monday night in a Hockomock League meet.
Flannery Miller won the 100 breaststroke, but the King Philip girls fell 89-70 to the Panthers. Matt Gough and Audrey Kelly also won the diving competition for the Warriors.
Franklin boys 82, King Philip 60: 50 Freestyle 2-Dylan Morrison 28.8; Diving 1-Matt Gough; 100 Freestyle 2-Morrison 1:06; 500 Freestyle 1-Santo Rizzo 6:12.8; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Morrison, Goff, Mischley, Rizzo.
Franklin girls 89, King Philip 70: 200 Medley relay 1-Maddie Cleasby, Rachel Bailer, Miller, Klein 2:09; 50 Freestyle 2-Lauren Klein 28.6; Diving 1-Audrey Kelly; 500 Freestyle 2-Bailer 5:50.4; 100 Breaststroke 1-Flannery Miller 1:15.6; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Cleasby, Miller, Bailer, Klein, 4:22